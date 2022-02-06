100,000 people prescribed opioid drugs in Northern Ireland last year

More than 100,000 people in Northern Ireland were prescribed highly addictive opioid painkillers by their doctor last year.

It has also emerged that 357,000 people were prescribed anti-depressant drugs during the same period.

The latest statistics from the Health and Social Care Board (HSCB), which relate to the year from April 2020 to March 2021, have again raised concerns about the number of drugs being prescribed in Northern Ireland and a doctor has called for an overhaul of the current system.

Opioid drugs, which are used to reduce severe pain, were dispensed to 100,155 people in Northern Ireland in 2020/21.

This equates to 5.3pc of the population but was a reduction of 4.1pc in the number of drugs prescribed compared with 2019/20.

Around 60pc of those who received prescription opioid drugs in Northern Ireland last year were women.

Common types of prescription opioids include codeine, tramadol and fentanyl. However, the powerful nature of the drugs can lead to some patients becoming addicted to them.

Opioid addiction has been a major problem in the US in recent years.

In the late 1990s, pharmaceutical companies reassured the medical community that patients would not become addicted to opioids and healthcare providers began to prescribe them at greater rates.

However, increased prescription of opioid drugs led to widespread misuse of both prescription and non-prescription opioids before it became clear they could indeed be highly addictive. In 2017, the US government declared a public health emergency after thousands of deaths were linked to opioid overdoses.

Dr Alan Stout, a GP in Belfast and chair of the Northern Ireland General Practitioners Committee, said the number of opioid drugs being dispensed in Northern Ireland was “high”.

“I think the single biggest factor is our waiting lists. We have people waiting for months and years for an operation and they are in significant pain,” he said.

“The options are so limited that doctors end up prescribing more and stronger and stronger medication because the problem is not actually being solved.

“Patients, through no fault of their own, become dependent on the medication and struggle to come off it, so you get into this self-perpetuating cycle.”

Dr Stout said that given their strength, opioid drugs were open to abuse, but added that he believed the level of abuse in Northern Ireland was low.

“Every practice will try and reduce the level of medication if we know the patient is having problems, but some people are just in such significant pain,” he said.

The HSCB figures reveal that anti-depressants drugs were prescribed to 357,000 people in Northern Ireland in 2020/21.

However, there is a big difference between the number of men and women receiving such drugs.

Of those who were prescribed anti-depressants in Northern Ireland last year, 227,000 of them were women.

According to the HSCB, the figures show that anti-depressants were dispensed to 23.6pc of Northern Ireland’s female population during 2020/21, while the equivalent figure for men was 13.8pc.

Of the 11 council areas in Northern Ireland, the Derry City and Strabane region has the highest rate of people who were prescribed anti-depressant drugs last year, at 21.4pc of the population or one in every five people.

The Mid-Ulster council area had the lowest rate of 15.4pc of the population who received anti-depressant drugs.

The HSCB figures also show that diabetes medication and products were dispensed to 97,352 people in Northern Ireland in 2020/21, which was an increase of 2.3pc on the previous year.

Overall, 5.1pc of Northern Ireland’s population received diabetes medication and products last year.

The total bill for prescribed drugs in Northern Ireland last year was £454.3m, an increase of 2.3pc on the previous year’s total.

Dr Stout said it was clear the current system which resulted in a huge number of prescription drugs being dispensed each year was “not working”.

“We know we have a high level of prescribing and we know we have a high level of social stress, leading into anxiety and depression which lead to longer-term mental health problems.

“But we have a very poor community mental health provision.

“I think we should be de-medicalising an awful lot of it. I think it should be out in the community as a first point of contact. People should not actually have to visit their GP to get help and advice for depression.

“It is really telling us the kind of move we need to make in terms of how we deliver a lot of the services here.

“We still follow this old model that people will go to their GP, which sometimes they most rightly should.

"But then the options are really limited so as GPs have difficulty accessing other services. There is not enough counselling and there are not enough other provisions.

“A lot of it should be accessible for patients before they go to their GP. They shouldn’t have to go to their GP to access these other services. But what so often happens, because there is a lack of alternatives, is a patient ends up with a prescription and an anti-depressant.

“I think everybody knows that medication helps in a lot of cases but it is not the only answer. There have to be more services than just anti-depressants.”

Dr Stout added that he was concerned about the increased level of drugs linked to diabetes prescribed in Northern Ireland, which he said was linked to bad diet and lack of exercise. “That is a problem that is coming over the hill rapidly,” he said.