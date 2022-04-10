100 persons of interest in Jo Jo Dullard’s murder

A garda cold-case team has identified more than 100 “persons of interest” in the investigation into the murder of Jo Jo Dullard.

The 21-year-old from Co Kilkenny vanished without a trace in 1995, one of several women to disappear in the Leinster region in the 1990s.

Her disappearance was upgraded to murder in October 2020 following a review of the case by the Garda’s serious crime review team.

Superintendent Martin Walker in Kildare said a new team of gardaí and specialist ‘cold case’ detectives were working through a list of people they believe may have information relating to the case.

“The emphasis at this juncture is on the excess of 100 persons of interest in this case, and that’s where our focus is,” Supt Walker said.

“We have set up a new investigative team based in Naas Garda Station with an incident room coordinator, two detective sergeants and a team of 13 gardaí from the Serious Crime Review Team and our own local resources.

“The investigation is active, and we would appeal again for anyone with information to come forward to us.”

The last confirmed sighting of Jo Jo Dullard was at a phone box in Moone, Co Kildare, at 11.37pm on November 9, 1995. She had left her home in Callan, Co Kilkenny, earlier that day to meet friends in Dublin. She travelled there by bus and went with them to Bruxelles Pub off Grafton Street.

She missed the last bus home to Kilkenny that night, and instead took a bus to Naas, Co Kildare. From there she hitched a lift to Moone. She telephoned a friend from a phone kiosk, and told her she had just been offered a lift. She was never heard from again.

No one has ever been arrested in connection with her disappearance.

Following a review in 2020, gardaí concluded Ms Dullard died by violent means and they upgraded the investigation to a murder inquiry.

An appeal prompted new witnesses to come forward, including a truck driver with information that he saw a naked woman running through Moone — where Ms Dullard was last seen — on the night she disappeared.

That information has now been discounted by investigators, sources said.

Detectives are instead combing over the long list of “persons of interest” to search for any overlooked details or leads that were not previously followed up. Many of the witnesses will be re-interviewed, some for the first time.

An Garda Síochána has been unable to establish any strong suspects in Jo Jo Dullard’s disappearance. The convicted rapist Larry Murphy is believed to have been questioned by gardaí about her disappearance in the past but there was no evidence to link him to the case.

Murphy is a suspect in the disappearance of another missing woman, Deirdre Jacob, from Newbridge, Co Kildare. Gardaí believe he was in the vicinity of Newbridge in the week she disappeared.

When gardaí searched a wooded area in Kildare last October for Ms Jacob, they also looked for potential clues about Ms Dullard’s disappearance.

Anyone with information can contact Kildare garda station on 045 527 730 or any garda station. Anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.