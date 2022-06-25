10 HSE ambulances sent to Ukraine to help in humanitarian effort

A woman carries her belongings from a house damaged by shelling in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

A consignment of 10 decommissioned HSE ambulances left Ireland last night bound for Ukraine.

The vehicles have been repurposed and equipped for use in the war-torn country.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and junior minister with responsibility for overseas development aid Colm Brophy welcomed the dispatch of further donations of life-saving medical humanitarian support to Ukraine.

“This medical aid is further evidence of Ireland’s continued solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Irish Aid’s prepositioned humanitarian funding enabled UN agencies and the Red Cross to respond immediately to help those affected by the Russian invasion,” Mr Brophy said.

“Our additional €20m in humanitarian support is helping meet the needs of people most affected by the invasion, both in Ukraine and those who have sought shelter in neighbouring countries. This further additional medical support will provide practical and life-saving assistance as people in Ukraine continue to live through the horror of Russia’s war.”

.Ireland has now donated over €4.3m worth of medical equipment and supplies to Ukraine since the war commenced.

“Ireland is sending another significant consignment of life-saving medical support to Ukraine. Since March, Ireland’s health sector has delivered over €4m in donations of medical equipment and supplies to Ukraine as part of our commitment to the wider coordinated EU effort,” Mr Donnelly said.

“As the appalling conflict in Ukraine continues into its fourth month, it is important that we demonstrate that Ireland’s commitment to the health of the people of Ukraine remains steadfast”.

Ireland’s support is part of the wider EU effort to address the medical humanitarian needs in Ukraine, which is being coordinated by the Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC).