Newry man charged over death of girl (12) and accused of ‘catfishing’ children around the world

A Northern Ireland student accused of blackmailing dozens of children has been charged over the death of a 12-year-old girl who took her own life.

Alexander McCartney, from Newry, is accused of the UK’s largest case of so-called ‘catfishing’, involving almost 60 alleged blackmail victims, mostly children, from around the world.

‘Catfishing’ involves using a fake identity online, usually targeting someone for abuse or fraud.

On Thursday, the Ulster University student appeared at Belfast Crown Court to face a further charge of unlawfully killing Cimarron Thomas (12), from West Virginia, USA, in 2018.

He is also charged with one count of blackmailing the child.

Cimarron, from Bruceton Mills, died from suicide on May 11, 2018. McCartney is alleged to have blackmailed her between May 7 and May 11.

At Belfast Crown Court on Thursday, lawyers on behalf of McCartney requested an adjournment in order to assess the case against their client.

The matter was rescheduled for later this year.

Young Cimarron attended Bruceton Middle School, where she was in the seventh grade and a member of the volleyball team.

Her school friends left scores of warm message online after she died, describing the little girl as a “princess” and an “angel”.

Her former teacher Manda Mosier posted a heart-rending tribute on the Tomblyn Funeral Home website memorial page shortly after Cimarron’s death.

It said: “I tell ya kiddo, my heart will always melt when I think of you. I don’t want to mourn for what could have been because all that you were was pretty darn special.

“You made an impact on every life you touched. When someone hears your name, they smile — they smile big.

“Fly high sweet girl, you will forever be in my heart.”

Following the death of Cimarron in 2018, her father Benjamin Jay Thomas (39) also died by suicide in January 2020.

A charity has been set up in memory of Cimarron and Benjamin and to highlight suicide awareness.

Ex-US Army soldier Benjamin was survived by his wife of 17 years Stephanie Irvine Thomas, who he met while stationed at Fort Drum, New York.

Benjamin served with the 10th Mountain Division and participated in Operation Enduring Freedom, the name used by the US government for the war on terror in the aftermath of 9/11.

McCartney, from the Lissummon Road in Newry but who is on remand in Maghaberry Prison, appeared in court on Thursday via videolink.

The investigation into his online activities has involved police forces in the USA and New Zealand.

The 22-year-old Co Armagh man had initially faced 410 charges across two bills of indictment, but the charge sheet was later condensed to 193 counts.

Those charges, which are on a separate indictment to those involving Cimarron, are broken down into:

- 77 charges of inciting children under 16 to engage in sexual activity.

- 58 charges of blackmail in that he allegedly demanded “with menaces” the victims send him indecent or compromising photographs of themselves.

- 42 charges of making or possessing indecent images of a child, covering all levels of classification from A to C.

- 11 charges of distributing indecent images as well as single counts of intimidation, sexual communication with a child, possessing prohibited images of children and possessing criminal property.

All of the alleged offences are said to have been committed on dates between January 20, 2013 and July 30, 2019.

Earlier court hearings were told how the investigation into McCartney began in March 2018 when police in Scotland alerted the PSNI to an incident involving a 12-year-old girl befriended on Snapchat.

Scottish cops said the schoolgirl sent a picture of herself to the defendant, who is then alleged to have told her that “if she didn’t do what was asked, her image would be uploaded to the internet”.

Police inquires identified McCartney, and when his home was searched, police seized a computer and mobile phone which led officers to allegedly uncover thousands of images of young girls.

Arrested and interviewed, McCartney refused to answer police questions.

He was charged with an initial set of offences in July 2019.

However a further 386 charges were laid against him in December the same year, with a prosecuting lawyer telling the court it was the “biggest case of its kind” in the UK.

Of the 193 charges sent to the Crown Court, there are 58 alleged blackmail victims who were threatened to send images to McCartney.

Four of the alleged victims were adults, but most were children, and McCartney is said to have contacted them on Snapchat.

A previous court hearing in 2019 heard from a solicitor who said: “The investigation is a mammoth task which is based locally to as far as New Zealand.

“The US authorities have now contacted the PSNI in order to extradite the defendant.”



