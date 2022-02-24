| 3°C Dublin

Newry man charged over death of girl (12) and accused of ‘catfishing’ children around the world

John Toner

A Northern Ireland student accused of blackmailing dozens of children has been charged over the death of a 12-year-old girl who took her own life.

Alexander McCartney, from Newry, is accused of the UK’s largest case of so-called ‘catfishing’, involving almost 60 alleged blackmail victims, mostly children, from around the world.

