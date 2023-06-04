Newlyweds Joey Carbery and Robyn Flanagan share Marbella wedding pics

Munster scrumhalf Craig Casey was photographed taking over the DJ duties. Photo: @harrietbeirne

Tadhg Beirne and his wife Harriet at the wedding. Photo: @tadhgbeirne

Munster forward Tadhg Beirne and his wife Harriet with Joey and Robyn. Photo: @tadhgbeirne

Many of Carbery's Ireland and Munster teammates attended the celebration. Photo: @tadhgbeirne

Joey Carbery with his bride Robyn this week. Photo: Joey Carbery/Instagram.

Munster outhalf Joey Carbery and his new wife Robyn Flanagan have shared photos of their black-tie, overseas wedding on social media .

The former Leinster player and Ms Flanagan tied the knot at Dublin City Hall last month, but have held a bigger wedding celebration for friends and family in Marbella over the June bank holiday weekend

Many of Carbery's Ireland and Munster teammates attended the celebration. Photo: @tadhgbeirne

Many of Carbery’s Munster and Ireland teammates attended the celebration, which came just one week after Munster’s famouse URC Championship win in South Africa.

Munster forward Tadhg Beirne and his wife Harriet with Joey and Robyn. Photo: @tadhgbeirne

Among those in attendance were Munster forward Tadhg Beirne and his wife Harriet.

"What a day! Congrats to the newlyweds @joeycarbery and @robynflanagan1,” Beirne wrote under a post on Instagram.

Tadhg Beirne and his wife Harriet at the wedding. Photo: @tadhgbeirne

Meanwhile, Ireland and Munster scrumhalf Craig Casey was photographed taking over the DJ duties.

Munster scrumhalf Craig Casey was photographed taking over the DJ duties. Photo: @harrietbeirne

Joey Carbery and Robyn Flanagan, who had been dating for more than six years, got engaged after moving in together.

Joey Carbery with his bride Robyn this week. Photo: Joey Carbery/Instagram.

They marked the occasion in August 2021 as they posted about the move saying: “Officially roomies!” alongside a photo of them standing outside their new home with their two dogs.

Robyn, who is originally from Kildare had previously helped her mum Louise Flanagan, who co-owns Kalu Boutique in Naas, with the store’s website. A dedicated flower of fashion, she also frequently posts pictures of herself with Joey to her 19k followers.

Joey popped the question while on a romantic trip to New York back in 2021 where he got down on one knee while strolling through Central Park.

The New Zealand native took to Instagram to share a selfie with his wife-to-be at the time, captioning the post: “23-11-2021 ”

Robyn was later seen holding her hand to the camera with an oval diamond and gold band ring on her finger.

She also shared the news on her Instagram calling herself: “The happiest girl in the world”.