Newlywed critically injured in bicycle tragedy

A 30-year-old newlywed is fighting for her life after she was hit by a car while cycling.

Thames Tavares was cycling on Oak Road in Clondalkin, Dublin, when she was hit by a car at about 3.30pm on Friday.

She was immediately rushed to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries. Her condition is described as critical. The driver of the car, a 31-year-old woman, who was uninjured remained at the scene until emergency services arrived.

Ms Tavares, a Brazilian national, married Dubliner Dean Pepper in April and was planning on celebrating his birthday over the weekend. A family friend has since set up a GoFundMe page, which has accumulated just under €10,000 from over 400 contributors in just two days.

According to Lwa Barbosa, part of the money will be used to bring the young woman's mother to Ireland, along with paying her medical bills. "It breaks our hearts to launch this appeal," she wrote. "We need your help. Dean's beautiful wife Thames was in an accident on her husband's birthday.

"She is currently fighting for her life, but she is losing her battle. "Married life only started two months ago, but tragically it is coming to an end, prematurely.

"Her family is on the other side of the world in Brazil. We're asking for your help in getting Thames's mother to [Ireland].

"We would like to ask you to continue donating and pray for our warrior...she will get out of this."

Ms Barbosa added that Ms Tavares's time in hospital will be covered by the driver's insurance, but her family will have to pay her medical expenses. Clondalkin councillor Trevor Gilligan said he was shocked by the incident and hopes the injured woman makes a full recovery.

He said: "It is a very upsetting thing to happen. I know the area and I would urge motorists to slow down. "It's too early to speculate exactly what happened, but many road accidents similar to these can be avoided in many cases by taking extra precautions.

"I hope this young woman isn't too seriously injured and gets out of hospital very soon. My well-wishes go to her and her family." Local councillor Francis Timmons also expressed his sympathies, saying: "My heart goes out to this poor woman's family". Gardaí have launched an investigation into the incident and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are especially interested in motorists with dash-cams who may have captured the collision on Friday. Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin garda station on 01 6667600.

Irish Independent