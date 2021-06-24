Newly-reported sighting of missing Cian McLaughlin re-focuses search team in Wyoming

A newly-reported sighting of missing Dubliner Cian McLaughlin on the day he went missing has refocused the search for the 27-year-old.

Mr McLaughlin was last seen in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on June 8 and search teams have been combing the 300,000-acre park for signs of the Irishman since.

In recent days the search had been scaled back but new information from a resident of Jackson, Wyoming has pointed authorities to a more specific location.

The person said they encountered Cian on the south side of the Bradley/Taggart moraine and that he was heading south towards Taggart Lake on June 8.

In a conversation with the witness, Mr McLaughlin told them that he was from Ireland and was currently living and working in Jackson.

The search teams deployed to Grand Teton National Park have now zoned in on the areas of Taggart Lake and Bradley Lake in the hopes of finding Cian.

Grand Teton National Park received additional information about missing 27-year-old hiker Cian McLaughlin. The park continues to request any information the public may have that may aid in locating McLaughlin.



Info: https://t.co/3ApsleDPNS pic.twitter.com/FsYbBgTCPK — Grand Teton National Park (@GrandTetonNPS) June 24, 2021

No evidence of Cian has been found since his car was found in a car park almost two weeks ago.

Search teams had been searching for Cian since June 10 but the US Park Service announced that it was scaling back the search for Mr McLaughlin early this week.

"After days of extensive ground and aerial efforts, the search for Cian McLaughlin will shift tactics to a continuous, but limited mode. New clues will be investigated as they come forward. Park staff will continue to patrol the back country and search for signs of Mr McLaughlin's whereabouts," the Park Service said.