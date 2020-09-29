Newly-established Future of Media Commission will ‘chart a pathway’ for public service broadcasting and independent media

A newly-established Future of Media Commission intends to “chart a pathway” for public service broadcasting and independent media in Ireland.

The government today has announced the new Future of Media Commission, which will examine how “public service objectives” can be funded in a sustainable way, with independent editorial oversight and value for money.

The Commission will then make a recommendation on its findings to the government.

It will be chaired by the former President of DCU, Brian MacCraith and its members include disability activist Sinéad Burke, the former editor in chief of Guardian News and Media Alan Rusbridger and Mark Little, CEO and co-founder of Kinzen and the founder of social news agency, Storyful.

Director of Communications at the Irish Rugby Football Union Stephen McNamara and broadcast historian Dr Finola Doyle-O’Neill from University College Cork will also sit on the committee, as well as writer and documentary filmmaker Nuala O’Connor, freelance broadcaster Lynette Fay and Professor of Media Economics at the University of Glasgow Gillian Doyle.

An additional two members are also due to sit on the Committee subject to their availability.

According to the Government , Irish media systems (such as print and broadcasting platforms) aim to inform the public, ensure it has access to “high quality independent, impartial, independent journalism and “bring the nation and diaspora together at moments of great national importance”.

It also adds that Irish media should “ensure that creative Irish talent gets the opportunity to have their work reach audiences in Ireland and, where possible, further afield”.

The goals of the Commission will be to identify how Irish media is delivering on those objectives at a national and regional level and the challenges it faces

It will also consider how appropriate current delivery models for the next decade and review best practices across the EEA.

The Commission will then be tasked with how public service aims should be delivered over the next decade, how this should “contribute to supporting Ireland’s cultural and creative sectors” and be done in a “sustainable” way that ensures value for money.

It will also make recommendations on RTÉ’s role, including “financing and structure”.

It will also look at how RTÉ is “overseen and regulated” with regard to “EU obligations including the requirements of the revised Audio-visual Media Services Directive”.

“People rely on newspapers, TV, radio and online platforms to find out about local and national issues, to inform them about current affairs, to showcase our culture, to reach out to our diaspora, and to bring the nation together at times of national celebration and reflection,” said Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD.

“Irish media outlets have always reflected the core principles of objectivity and independence, and at a time when disinformation is on the rise, sustainable and impartial journalism has never been more important.”

He said that the Commission will “chart a pathway for public service broadcasting and independent media”.

“We need to examine how public service objectives can be funded in a way that is sustainable, ensures independent editorial oversight and delivers value for money to the public, and I look forward to receiving the recommendations of the Commission on this and all aspects of its terms of reference,” he said.

