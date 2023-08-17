New York firefighters to make ‘emotional’ journey to 9/11 memorial service in Cork

Rescue workers carry fatally injured FDNY chaplain Fr Mychal Judge from the wreckage of the World Trade Centre in New York on September 11, 2001. Photo: Reuters

New York firefighters are to make a journey of honour to an Irish garden established in memory of 343 of their colleagues who died during the 9/11 terror attacks.

The Emerald Society Pipe and Drum Band of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) will travel to Cork for the special memorial in Kinsale next Thursday to honour all those who died in the World Trade Centre attacks in September 2001.

The Kinsale Remembrance Garden was established by Irish nurse Kathleen Cait Murphy, who worked in New York for more than 40 years. She was based at Lenox Hill Hospital and was friends with many FDNY members, including chaplain Fr Mychal Judge.

The chaplain died in the 9/11 attacks – killed as he was tending to the critically injured in the lobby of the World Trade Centre’s North Tower.

Fr Judge had entered the tower lobby just minutes after he had met with the then New Yorkmayor Rudy Giuliani and assured him he would do all he could to comfort the injured and dying.

The FDNY chaplain was killed by flying debris and became the first certified fatality of the atrocity.

Ms Murphy was so moved by the stories of heroism, sacrifice and loss that she decided to found a garden in her native Kinsale to honour the 343 firefighters who died.

New York firefighters will visit the special garden next week to offer their thanks for the support of the Irish people – and to help raise awareness of the garden and its message of solidarity and peace.

As well as Emerald Society band members, both serving and retired New York firefighters will travel, accompanied by their family members.

Cork historian Michelle O’Mahony, who is helping coordinate the Kinsale visit for the FDNY, said it will be a very special day.

“It will be an emotional part of their trip to Ireland,” she said.

“Each individual tree has a name plate in honour of each of the fallen firefighters. This is also the 61st anniversary of their formation.”

FDNY captain Tom Cunneen, whose family originally hailed from Kerry, will make a speech.

Several of the firefighters present will have attended the 9/11 rescue 22 years ago.

The New York group will be formally welcomed by Fianna Fáil councillor Sean O’Donovan, chairperson of the Bandon-Kinsale Municipal District.

A number of FDNY stations will be represented.

Special mention will also be made of Lieutenant Michael Murphy, a US Navy Seal who was killed in Afghanistan in 2005.

Lt Murphy – whose story inspired the Hollywood film Lone Survivor – was so taken by the heroism of New York firefighters during the 9/11 attacks that he wore as his personal badge the patch of FDNY Engine Co 53, Ladder Co 43, a unit based in Spanish Harlem and comprising Irish and Latino firefighters.