New Year’s babies bring joy to families just minutes into 2023

The first baby of 2023 born in the Coombe Hospital was Nicolas Andrzej Urban who was born at 00.55am on New Year’s Day weighing 3950 grams ( 8 lbs 7oz). Nicolas is the fourth child, and second son, for Daniel and Malgorzata Urban from Tallaght. Pictured Malgorzata with Nicolas.

Families across Ireland are welcoming little bundles of joy today with one boy born just three minutes into the New Year.

A baby boy was born at 12.03am at the National Maternity Hospital on Holles Street this morning as fireworks rang out around the capital celebrating the arrival of 2023.

He was followed just three minutes later by little Frantisek Olejik in Cork University Maternity Hospital at 12:06am.

Two more baby girls, Fiona and Holly, and a baby boy were delivered by staff at CUMH before 4am this morning.

Ann Marie Aherne and Martin Murphy from Castleisland, Co Kerry, also welcomed a baby boy into the world at 1.07am at University Hospital Kerry. The boy is the couple’s fifth child and is the younger brother of Jack (9), Dylan (8) , Nathan (4) and Shay (2) .

Master of The Coombe Hospital, Professor Michael O’Connell commented on the new arrival, stating:

“We are very pleased to announce the arrival of the first Coombe baby in 2023 at 00.55am this morning. Both mother and baby are doing very well and I would like to express my gratitude to the hardworking doctors, midwives and all the associated staff of The Coombe who work to ensure the arrival of, on average, 19 babies every day of the year.

“I wish baby Nicolas and his loving parents Daniel and Malgorzata and his sisters Emelia (14) Liliana (4) and brother Liam (9) the very best for the future,” Professor O’Connell said.