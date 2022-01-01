New year hit for motorists and truckers as tolls up €5 a week on publicly owned road in Transport Minister’s backyard

Motorists and truckers will be hit with higher tolls from today, with the charge on one of Dublin’s main publicly owned roads going up by €5 a week.

The East Link Toll Bridge charge will go up by 50c per use. The massive 36pc price rise is far in excess of the toll increases on part-privately owned motorways.

The bridge is in Transport Minister Eamon Ryan’s constituency, but the Green Party leader has washed his hands of the price rise.

The Tom Clarke bridge, named after the 1916 Rising leader, passed into the ownership of Dublin City six years ago. At a time when motorists are being hit with dramatic rises in fuel costs, the council approved an increase from €1.40 to €1.90 for a car.

Commuters using the bridge to go between the north and south sides of the capital will pay an added €5 a week for their round trips.

The toll for a bus goes up from €2.10 to €2.90. Vans go up by the same amount.

Trucks will also be hit by the rises. A two-axle lorry goes up from €2.85 to €3.90, three-axle from €3.50 to €4.80, and four-axle from €4.25 to €5.80.

The Government is due to come back to trucker representatives in the new year on possible supports as hauliers struggle with increased costs from fuel price rises.

Dublin City Council says toll pricing is a reserved function of the elected members, and at the December monthly meeting the increase was approved by councillors.

The bridge is located in Mr Ryan’s constituency of Dublin Bay South, but the minister had no view on the increase to the publicly owned bridge.

“The decision on the toll was made at a recent budget meeting of Dublin City Council. The minister believes they are best placed to make such decisions,” a spokesman said.

The bridge was opened in 1984 by the then Taoiseach Dr Garret FitzGerald. It was the country’s first toll bridge and first partnership project between National Toll Roads, Dublin Port and Dublin City Council. The bridge, which carries up to 14,000 vehicles a day, came into public ownership in 2016.

Elsewhere, tolls will increase by a far more modest 10c on eight other motorways, bridges and tunnels.

Tolls will increase by 10c from €2.90 to €3 on the M4 and from €1.90 to €2 on the M1, N6, M7/M8, N8, N25 Waterford and the Limerick Tunnel. Tolls on the M50 won’t increase for users of toll tags, but will increase by 10c for video account-registered vehicles, going from €2.60 to €2.70, and vehicles without toll tags or video accounts, from €3.10 to €3.20.

Tolls will not increase for cars on the M3 in Meath, and the Dublin Port Tunnel will remain at €10 in peak hours and €3 at other times.

Notably, the State body in charge of setting toll prices on these routes said the increases were being driven by inflation and these were the first increases for cars in nine years.

“The increase in inflation over the nine-year period from August 2012 to August 2021 was 4.3pc, of which 2.9pc related to inflation between August 2020 and August 2021,” Transport Infrastructure Ireland said.