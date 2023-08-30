New updated Covid vaccine gets green light as winter surge of virus expected

Updated vaccines aimed at providing greater protection against Covid-19 have been approved by the European Medicines Agency EMA), paving the way for their roll out to Ireland and other countries over the course of autumn and winter as cases rise.

The vaccine made by Pfizer targets the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant - but that is already being overtaken by other off-shoots such as the Eris variant.

The EMA said that as Omicron XBB.1.5 is closely related to other currently circulating variants, the vaccine is expected to help maintain optimal protection against Covid caused by these other variants as well as Omicron XBB.1.5.

The new vaccine will have to go before the National Immunisation and Advisory Committee (NIAC) in this country for assessment before it can be recommended in this country and it is unclear how soon supplies will be available.

It is expected the existing boosters , covering the BA.4 and BA.5 variants, will be the jabs on offer initially when the next booster campaign starts here in late September.

The EMA said children from 6 months to 4 years of age may have one or three doses of the updated vaccine depending on whether they have completed a primary vaccination course or have had the virus.

In its decision to recommend the authorisation, it considered all the available data on Pfizer and its other adapted vaccines, including data on safety, efficacy and immunogenicity -how well they trigger immune responses..Its committee assessed new laboratory data showing a strong response of the adapted vaccine against XBB.1.5 and related strains of the virus that causes Covid.

It said that Covid vaccines are adapted so that they better match the circulating variants.

This vaccine was developed to target Omicron XBB in line with recommendations from EMA and the ECDC as well as other international regulators and the World Health Organisation.

Since the first authorisation of Comirnaty, authorities have gained extensive knowledge about the safety of the vaccine. Side effects are typically mild and short-lived. They include headache, diarrhoea, joint and muscle pain, tiredness, chills, fever and pain or swelling at the injection site. More serious side effects may occur rarely.

EMA will now send its recommendation to the European Commission for an EU-wide legally binding decision.

As with other COVID-19 vaccines, national authorities in the EU Member States will determine how to use this vaccine in national vaccination campaigns, taking into account factors such as infection and hospitalisation rates, the risk to vulnerable people and vaccine availability, it said.

Adapted vaccines work in the same way as the original vaccines.

This vaccine contains molecules called mRNA which have instructions for making the spike protein of the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant. The spike protein is a protein on the surface of the virus which the virus needs to enter the body’s cells and can differ between variants of the virus.

When a person is given the vaccine, some of their cells will read the mRNA instructions and temporarily produce the spike protein. The person’s immune system will then recognise this protein as foreign and activate natural defences — antibodies and T cells — against them.

If, later on, the vaccinated person comes into contact with the virus, the immune system will recognise the spike protein on its surface and be prepared to attack it. The antibodies and immune cells can protect against COVID-19 by working together to kill the virus, preventing its entry into the body’s cells and destroying infected cells.

The vaccine was first authorised in the EU in December 2020, with adapted versions targeting BA.1 and BA.4-5 strains obtaining further authorisation in September 2022.