Dublin's College Green will be closed to traffic and turned into a pedestrian-only plaza as part of a trial starting next month.

New trial to ban traffic on College Green for three days

Dublin City Council will close the area to cars for three Sundays - July 21 and 28, and August 4.

The council proposed a permanent €10m pedestrianised area for College Green in 2016, but this was rejected by An Bord Pleanála last year due to traffic concerns.

The planning authority noted that a pedestrianised area would "produce a quality public realm" and "enhance the amenity and attractiveness of this city centre location".

However, it was not convinced a traffic analysis took adequate account of the effects of such a transition.

It also felt there would be major effects on bus services travelling through the city centre, and this would also negatively affect taxi drivers and pedestrians.

However, the upcoming pilot pedestrianised days are another sign the council has not abandoned its vision for College Green.

The authority is considering submitting a new planning application later this year.

The trial days will be used to gauge public reaction and to see whether there is an appetite for change.

Dublin Green Party MEP Ciaran Cuffe tweeted: "This is a step in the right direction: three traffic-free days are planned for College Green this summer."

Dublin Chamber described it as "exciting for the city".

Irish Independent