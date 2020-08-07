Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan McGlynn is due to brief Health Minister Stephen Donnelly on Nphet's recommendations. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

A sign outside the O’Brien Fine Foods plant in Timahoe Co KIldare where a coronavirus outbreak was confirmed. Photo by Steve Humphreys, 7th August 2020

People living in Kildare, Offaly and Laois will be put under a partial lockdown for the next two weeks.

Starting from midnight, those living in the three counties will have to restrict their movements and people elsewhere in the country will be banned from travelling to the counties.

Cafes, restaurants and pubs operating as restaurants will have to close from tomorrow unless they are doing takeaway service or have outdoor dining.

Cinemas, theatres, museums, galleries, bingo halls, casinos, betting shops and other indoor recreational and cultural outlets will also be closed. Gyms, leisure centres, swimming pools, exercise and dance studios, sports clubs and similar venues should close.

All sporting events have been banned but, non-contact outdoor sports and training may continue subject to maximum of 15 people. Training for professional athletes involved in contact sport can continue.

Crèches can remain open and preparations for reopening schools can continue.

People will be told to restriction their movement within the country other than travelling to work, to medical appointments or for vital family reason or for caring for an animal.

The advice says there can should be no travel into the three counties, other than for exemptions relating to work, medical appointments, family or animal emergencies.

People can travel through the countries but they cannot stop unless it is for an essential purpose.

Outdoor amenities including playgrounds may remain open with appropriate social distancing advice.

And retail shops may remain open but with strict adherence to public health guidance including the wearing of facemasks.

Personal services such as hairdressers and barbers may remain open, subject to appropriate social distancing and public health measures.

Prison, nursing homes and acute hospital visits should be suspended, except on compassionate grounds.

Hotels can remain open but must limit occupancy to essential non-social and non-tourist reasons. Existing guests can remain for the duration of their booking.

Places of worship may remain open for private prayer. Services should be delivered online or through other remote means.

Funerals may take place with a maximum attendance of 25 persons.

All other business, unless otherwise specified, may remain open, subject to appropriate social distancing and public health measures.

Serial testing for all healthcare workers in nursing homes will recommence on 10th August.

