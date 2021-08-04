New TD Ivana Bacik attended Katherine Zappone’s controversial party at luxury Dublin hotel

Newly elected Labour Party TD Ivana Bacik attended Katherine Zappone’s controversial party at The Merrion hotel, it can be revealed.

Ms Bacik attended the event in the five star luxury hotel which was also attended by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Ms Zappone resigned as a special envoy on freedom of expression and opinion hours after it emerged she held the party for around 50 guests. The resignation also followed a week of controversy surrounding her appointment.

Mr Varadkar has refused to comment on his attendance at the outdoor party in The Merrion hotel’s Garden Terrace.

Read More

Following queries to Ms Bacik and the Labour Party, a spokesperson confirmed the recently elected Dublin Bay South TD attended the party.

“Deputy Bacik was briefly in attendance for approx. 15-20 minutes at an outdoor event organised by Katherine Zappone on 21st July. Deputy Bacik understood that the event was within Government guidelines,” a spokesperson said.

Ms Bacik’s Labour Party colleague and director of elections Duncan Smith criticised Ms Zappone’s attendance and the party.

Ms Zappone has said she was assured by The Merrion hotel her party was in compliance with Government Covid-19 rules.

In a new statement, the hotel said: “At all times since the start of the pandemic, The Merrion hotel has adhered to Government public health measures including the relevant guidelines that were in place at the time of the event on July 21st.

“Regulations in place at that time, as published on Gov.ie, allowed for outdoor events of up to 200 people. In relation to hotel guidelines published by Fáilte Ireland, there have been significant changes to these since the event on 21st July – the version of the guidelines that were in place at that time made no reference to outdoor organised events,” a spokesperson added.

Restaurant Association of Ireland chief executive Adrian Cummins earlier today said he did not believe the Fáilte Ireland rules permitted large outside gatherings.

The hospitality industry is meeting with government officials today to discuss the guidelines.