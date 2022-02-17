New target to ensure no scoliosis patient is waiting over four months for a procedure by the end of this year

A new plan aimed at reducing waiting times for children and adolescents needing orthopaedic surgery was launched today by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

It means increased investment for Cappagh Hospital in Dublin to provide more surgery for children with spina bifida and scoliosis.

He said: ”Last week, I held a number of meetings the clinical teams from Crumlin, Temple Street, and Cappagh Orthopaedic Hospital, along with senior management from these hospitals and the HSE, to discuss the development of an orthopaedic waiting list plan for children in Ireland.

“I have approved the plan and welcome the target to ensure that no scoliosis patient is waiting over 4 months for a procedure by the end of this year. Time is a critical factor in ensuring children with conditions such as Scoliosis and Spina Bifida have a positive outcome from their surgeries.”

The plan has targets including a reduction in the number of scoliosis patients waiting over 4 months from 94 at end of January 2022 to zero by end of year.

It also promises to increase scoliosis spinal surgeries by 92 in 2022 and reduce the waiting list from 224 at end January 2022 to 128 by end of year. It hopes to treat an additional 107 Spina Bifida cases.

There will be an increase in in-patient /day case capacity through increased access to the theatres at Crumlin, Temple Street, and Cappagh as well as additional theatre space, beds, and MRI capacity. It also envisages an expansion of outpatient cases and additional active clinical triage, ringfenced orthopaedic theatre time and beds, increased activity in Cappagh and enhanced use of private sector facilities .

Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland said it was reassured the plan will see an improvement in surgery waiting times but it will monitor developments very closely to ensure “promises made are promises delivered.”