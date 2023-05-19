New study finds 84 homeless people died in Ireland in one year

Pictured is a person in a sleeping bag as it rains in Dublin city centre. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

There were 84 premature deaths among homeless people in Ireland in 2019, according to a new report.

The report by the Health Research Board (HRB) found that seven homeless people died per month and the median age of death was 40 years.

Findings also showed that 68 of those who died were male, and 16 were female.

Four out of ten died in a public place, public building or a derelict building. Three out of ten died in emergency accommodation.

The HRB also found that 60pc of deaths took place in Dublin, 7pc in Cork and 33pc across the rest of the country.

Cause of death in 55pc of cases was poisoning from opioids, benzodiazepines, Z-drugs or alcohol.

Almost all had a history of substance use with 93pc and 38pc had a mental health issue, which was notably higher among women with 75pc.

Just a third of the men who died were in contact with medical services compared to almost two-thirds of women who died.

The study used 2019 mortality data among people known to be homeless from closed files in the Coroners’ Service.

A study of 2020 data is currently underway and will be repeated for subsequent years.

HRB chief executive Dr Mairead O’Driscoll said there is a lack of “robust research” in relation to deaths among people who are homeless.

“By collating and analysing this data on a national basis, the Health Research Board can help improve understanding of how and why these deaths occurred,” she said.

“This evidence can be used to inform policy and develop harm reduction strategies to support and protect those currently living with homelessness.”

Lead author of the report said Dr Ena Lynn said the findings can help shape “holistic responses” across healthcare services.

“Two important insights from this data are the role of substance use and the high levels of mental health and medical issues among those who died, showing that this is a vulnerable population with complex needs,” she said.

Minister Hildegarde Naughton said the report makes for “very difficult reading”.

“It is a desperately sad state of affairs that vulnerable people have died in such circumstances, and my thoughts are with their families and friends,” she said.

“Government is working hard to assist people in vulnerable situations and this important work is a priority.

“I am very conscious that behind every statistic is a human story. I am however hopeful that as these figures reflect the situation pre Covid-19, the follow-up study will reflect the impact of the enhanced public health measures that have been implemented since the onset of the pandemic.”

The Department of Health said that since 2019, a homeless deaths coordinator has been appointed, a supervised injecting facility, defibrillators installed in all 74 private emergency accommodation facilities and over €25m to construct a 100-bed medical treatment and recovery facility for people who are homeless.