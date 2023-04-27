New street art showing how to respond to an opioid overdose unveiled in Dublin

People can scan a QR code on the mural to view videos on how to administer the medication naloxone and recognise an opioid overdose.

At the new Naxolone mural on Dublin’s Parnell St. are Nicholas Jose Diez McKenna, Ali Stone, Gillian O’Donnell, Catherine Gore and Brian Shanahan from the Naloxone Peer Led Advisory Group. PHOTO: Mark Stedman

A new mural that shows how to respond when someone has overdosed on opioids has been unveiled in Dublin.

Members of the public can scan a QR code on the Parnell Street artwork to view two videos on how to administer the medication naloxone and recognise an opioid overdose.

The ‘Naloxone saves lives’ mural was created by artist Deniece Quinn to raise awareness around the life-saving medication.

If given in time, it can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and keep a person alive until emergency services arrive.

“The HSE’S Naloxone Programme is a vitally important tool in the national effort to minimise the harms caused by substance use and will help save lives. Improving public awareness of naloxone benefits us all,” said Hildegarde Naughton, the Minister of State for Public Health, Well Being and the National Drugs Strategy.

Minister Hildegarde Naughton; Prof. Eamon Keenan, National Clinical Lead, HSE Addiction Services; Jenny Smyth, HSE Naloxone Project Lead and Det. Supt Séamus McCormack. PHOTO: Mark Stedman

"My focus under the National Drug Strategy is on saving lives, reducing harms from drug use and supporting recovery. Naloxone’s potential as an effective tool in preventing drug overdose deaths is recognised by international experts, including the WHO.”

The World Health Organisation recommends that people likely to witness an opioid overdose – such as a family member, friend or anyone working with people who use drugs – should have access to naloxone and know how to use it.

"This very impactful naloxone mural is intended to raise awareness amongst the whole population to the benefits of using naloxone, a lifesaving medication, in situations of opioid overdose,” said Professor Eamon Keenan, the National Clinical Lead of HSE Addiction Services.

"We hope that this will reduce stigma around the whole area of drug overdose and direct people towards our online information and resources via the QR code embedded in the image. I would also like to wholeheartedly thank the artist Deniece Quinn for her hard work and enthusiasm for this project.”

The HSE is currently working to expand the provision of training and availability of naloxone to people who use drugs, their peers, family members and frontline staff who might witness an opioid overdose.