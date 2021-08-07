| 14.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

New statement about alleged cleaning of bloody clothes after Sophie murder

Sophie Toscan du Plantier Expand

Close

Sophie Toscan du Plantier

Sophie Toscan du Plantier

Sophie Toscan du Plantier

Senan Molony

A new statement about the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier – and the alleged cleaning of blood-stained clothes – has been supplied to An Garda Síochána.

A man yesterday gave a statement claiming another person had confessed to him that they had helped clean bloodied clothes following the killing.

The murder of the filmmaker, which shocked Ireland and France in 1996, has recently been the subject of two TV documentaries that were seen in nearly 200 countries.

Most Watched

Privacy