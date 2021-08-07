New statement about alleged cleaning of bloody clothes after Sophie murder

A new statement about the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier – and the alleged cleaning of blood-stained clothes – has been supplied to An Garda Síochána.

A man yesterday gave a statement claiming another person had confessed to him that they had helped clean bloodied clothes following the killing.

The murder of the filmmaker, which shocked Ireland and France in 1996, has recently been the subject of two TV documentaries that were seen in nearly 200 countries.

The Irish Independent has learned that a local man – who knew Ms Toscan du Plantier before her death – contacted a solicitor in the wake of the documentaries to make a new sworn statement.

In it he discloses the ‘confession’ to him about bloodstained items.

The elderly man has previously given other statements in connection with the investigation.

It is understood he gave a three-hour interview to gardaí yesterday, when a consolidated statement was taken, in addition to the formal deposition he supplied himself.

It is believed the witness has long grappled with his conscience after claiming to have been told the story about the bloodied clothes in complete confidence several years ago.

The man claims there was a face-to-face conversation, which took place at a named premises in 2001.

He was unnerved at the time, he asserts, and told the other person to contact gardaí, but this did not happen.

He says that the other person appeared to be in fear at the time.

A senior source said last night that the fresh claims, reported to Bantry garda station nearly a quarter-of-a-century after the killing, “could be dynamite”.

It has long been felt by investigators that the killer would have been bloodstained after smashing Ms Toscan du Plantier’s skull with a rock and cavity-block, raining down 50 blows, the majority inflicted after she was dead.

It is expected to prompt a fresh round of investigation and examination of witnesses and any supporting evidence that may lie behind the man’s claims.

It is understood he has made an assertion that at least partial proof of his allegations can be obtained.

The man also said he discussed the matter last year with another person, who now lives in Europe.

This conversation came before the recent documentaries were broadcast, and it was not known to their makers.

The elderly man has now spoken to gardaí about the allegations and made a comprehensive separate statement on foot of his own sworn deposition.

The person living in Europe is among those expected to speak to gardaí as investigations proceed.

Alain Spilliaert, the lawyer for the Justice for Sophie campaign in France (ASSOPH), said: “This is a major new statement.

“We look forward to other developments within a short time.”

Ms Toscan du Plantier’s uncle, Jean Pierre Gazeau, said: “This statement is of the highest interest, and I will be seriously following the further developments.”

He said he would like to see official action on the matter being taken “as soon as possible”.

The Garda Press Office formally told the Irish Independent last night: “An Garda Síochána does not comment on ongoing investigations.

“Throughout this investigation, An Garda Síochána has appealed to any person with any information in relation to the investigation to come forward in order to assist us.

“An Garda Síochána does not comment during investigations on interactions it may or may not have had with individuals with information.”

It is the second potential new lead to emerge in the investigation in recent weeks.

New information was also passed to gardaí by film director Jim Sheridan, who made one of two recently-shown documentaries.

The information came from Marie Farrell, a former Schull shopkeeper, who was once the key witness and whose evidence was later discredited.

Ms Farrell believes she can now identify a man who was wearing a long dark coat outside her shop days before Ms Toscan du Plantier was beaten to death.