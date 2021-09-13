New scheme offers e-cargo bikes to Dublin businesses at discounted price

A new scheme launched today is offering electric-cargo bikes to Dublin businesses at a discounted price.

The pilot scheme by Dublin City Council and bike operator Bleeper aims to help businesses replace trips that would otherwise have been taken by car or by van.

The e-cargo bikes allow the cyclist to carry up to 60kg in the trunk and it is powered with a battery that can last for up to 160km and can be fully recharged in six hours.

Any business in the Dublin City Council area can apply online for the pilot scheme which will run for an initial six months from this September.

The discount price for businesses that are approved is €100 per bike a month.

Chief executive of Bleeper, Hugh Cooney, said he expects the scheme to be “extremely popular”.

He added: “Businesses are looking for ways to be more efficient and eco-friendly, and cargobikes offer a solution to that by being cheaper and cleaner to run. And they’re a lot of fun to cycle too!”

Jennifer McGrath, head of micro mobility in Dublin City Council said the aim of the scheme is to let businesses experience the benefits of the bikes “first hand”.

She added: “We’re offering a low-risk and low-cost opportunity for businesses to try out a transportation solution which is better for the climate, better for the environment, better for staff wellbeing, and better for the bottom line.”

Peadar Rice, who runs Small Changes wholefoods stores, was at the launch of the scheme today as to encourage other business owners to use e-cargo bikes.

"We use our cargobike for deliveries to customers as well as transferring goods between our two stores in Drumcondra and Inchicore,” he said.

“We choose to use a cargobike because of its small ecological footprint but it’s also a very practical decision.

“Cycling is the most convenient and efficient way for us to get around the city. Sitting in traffic would be a waste of time and money.”

William Despard, owner of the Irish Food Emporium on Duke Street agreed, saying: “In 20 of years of running Bretzel we have always had a green focus, with bike trailers & electrical vans and now the delivering of goods by cargobike at the Irish Food Emporium.

“Cargobikes make sense from a business perspective because they are the quickest and most reliable way to transport goods in Dublin city centre.”