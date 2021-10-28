New guidelines published this evening state that tickets for nightclubs and live venues will be required from tomorrow Friday.

Regulations putting in place fines for non-compliance are yet to be published by the Government this evening.

The updated guidelines state that electronic tickets should replace paper tickets and that teenagers attending underage discos will also need to show their Covid passes and photo ID.

From Friday, bar service will be put in place under “strict adherence” to customers being allowed to come up to the counter to order, pay and collect drinks or food, with a one-metre distance between others in the queue and the bar.

Employees must supervise this queue.

“Congregation at counters or bars is not permitted and queues must be managed, orderly and socially distant,” the guidelines state.

All workers will have to wear face masks and customers will also have to wear masks apart from when they are dancing, eating or drinking.

For live performances, 100pc capacity will be allowed as long as no more than 1,500 patrons are standing and the rest are seated.

There is no capacity limit for nightclubs.

Organisers are also expected to communicate with the customer the expected entry times, if they’re going to be searched, and at what time, and “to arrive early if necessary”.

They should also explain to patrons the rules of entry, the need for Covid certs, mask wearing policies, prohibited items, and the need for contact details for contact tracing.

Contact tracing information can be kept for 28 days and “discarded” afterwards.

Signs should be put in place, as well as “public address announcements”. Stewards may also remind people “not to join the queue if they are experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 and to return home and also outlining that only those with a valid ticket for entry should be queuing”.

The guidelines also state that there should be queuing systems in place for toilets, with a one-way system in place and disposable towels used instead of air dryers.

The guidelines state that staff working in public-facing roles should wear face coverings which are FFP2 or higher specification.

They also include a checklist for operators, which includes questions such as: “Are all staff aware of the rules regarding checking of Digital Covid Certs and ID?” and “Do I have enhanced cleaning protocols, particularly for high touch areas?”

