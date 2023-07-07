New RTÉ Director General tells staff he will change ‘leadership at the top of the organisation’

Incoming RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst has met with staff at the broadcaster today and committed to bring about “cultural change” including a change of the “leadership at the top of the organisation”, RTÉ Education Correspondent Emma O Kelly has said.

Mr Bakhurst met with representatives of the NUJ Dublin Broadcasting Branch who said they were “heartened” by how he responded to the issues they raised, including a “them and us culture” at RTÉ between top earners and the rest of the staff.

Chair of the branch, Ms O’Kelly was part of a delegation that met Mr Bakhurst and said: "We had a very positive meeting with Kevin Bakhurst this morning. We raised a range of issues of concern to RTÉ staff, which all feed into what we have described as the 'them and us' culture that prevails in the organisation.

"I feel heartened by how he responded to us. We are now looking ahead to Monday when Kevin will make an announcement about his immediate plans for change. We welcome Kevin's commitment to meeting and speaking with staff over the coming weeks.”

Following the meeting, she told RTÉ’s Drivetime that among the pledges Mr Bakhurst gave staff was to “change the leadership at the top of the organization. We need to see that,” Emma said.

She said: "The things that we are afraid of, workers across the organisation are afraid of, is, you know, are there going to be job losses in the future? So there's a lot of fear as well. I mean, Kevin backrest talks about changing the culture, changing the way we work, you know, wanting all of this to be a catalyst for change; that is all good. And we wish him well. But obviously the devil is in the details of all that.”

Ms O Kelly said morale was so low at RTÉ among regular staff that some people have been reduced to tears by the ongoing scandal dogging the broadcaster.

The staff, in their joint statement after meeting the DG, said the new Director General has “a huge task ahead of him to rebuild vital trust with the public. We wish him well in this task, and we look forward to working with him”.

Also at the meeting this morning was Director of HR, Eimear Cusack, and interim Deputy Director General Adrian Lynch. Also attending the meeting on behalf of staff was Lisa Garvey, Vice-Chair of SIPTU.

The RTÉ Trade Union Group welcomed the Director General's commitment to meeting with staff and their unions in the coming weeks, “in light of the absence of engagement of RTÉ senior management since the crisis began”.

Mr Bakhurst on Monday is expected to provide more detail on this cultural change promised at RTÉ, of which a “reconstitution” of the executive board is expected.