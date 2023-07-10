New RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst stands down executive board and will establish register of interests for staff and contractors

‘Culture change’ needed at broadcaster, says new DGMr Bakhurst to establish register of interests for staff and contractorsRevamped rules on financial decisions amid barter account controversyDirector of strategy at broadcaster, Rory Coveney, resigns on eve of new boss taking over

The RTÉ executive board is being stood down by new director general (DG) Kevin Bakhurst, in a major shake-up at the troubled broadcaster, which is in the midst of its worst ever controversy.

The new DG will arrive on the Montrose campus today to meet colleagues, having emailed staff at 7am this morning with his views on fixing the crisis.

In the email Mr Bakhurst, who replaces Dee Forbes in the role, said the executive board will be replaced with a “temporary interim leadership”.

"In due course, there will be a new permanent leadership team. I want to underline that RTÉ, under my leadership and that of the re-constituted Interim Leadership Team, will be an organisation dedicated to working closely with you, to listening, to being open and transparent, to strictly adhering to revised and rigorous governance processes and procedures, to being accountable and to delivering a public service to be proud of,” he said.

“This will take time, but it will happen. It must. There is too much at stake. I will share details of the Interim Leadership Team later today. In advance of that, I can confirm that RTÉ will publish the salaries of the Executive/permanent Interim Leadership Team along with the earnings of RTÉ's 10 highest paid presenters in our annual report every year, starting with Annual Report 2023.”

Mr Bakhurst said he will establish a register of interests for staff and contractors.

It comes amid public clamour for a means of tracking the perks enjoyed by some of its leading stars.

He also said that also from today all major financial decisions will be made by the entire interim leadership team, amid the controversy around the use of barter accounts in recent weeks.

'It's a very different set of challenges' Kevin Bakhurst arrives at RTE to begin his role as Director General

"There can be no repeat of the siloed and at times secretive decision-making that have been at the root of the shameful events of the past weeks. As custodians of public money, our financial integrity must be on a par with our editorial integrity,” he said.

Mr Bakhurst said he has been appalled by the events at the broadcaster in recent weeks.

"I have been appalled by recent events and the impact it has had on the public perception of RTÉ, the impact on the trust the public places in us, and the impact it has had on you all. I look forward to working with Siún Ní Raghallaigh and the RTÉ Board as we collectively set out to rebuild trust in RTÉ, inside and outside, starting from today,” he said.

“I know that all of you are deeply upset and angry. RTÉ is full of talented and hard-working people who remain committed to delivering a vital public service to our audiences, and you have been let down by RTÉ management. I have heard many of your concerns already and I will continue to listen to what you have to say.”

He said a “culture change” is needed at RTÉ and that he wil co-ordinate “a review of roles and grades, pay, and gender equality”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he thought it was “only the beginning” of seismic change at RTÉ as he confirmed he was aware of restructuring plans being proposed by Mr Bakhurst.

There was a high-profile departure from the broadcaster last night, as RTÉ director of strategy Rory Coveney resigned with immediate effect.

In a statement, Mr Coveney said he met with Mr Bakhurst in recent days and wants to give him the space to create a “fresh lead team”.

The new director general is taking over as the national broadcaster remains at the centre of a storm, following revelations last month that it had under-reported the salary paid to presenter Ryan Tubridy.

Speaking briefly yesterday, Mr Bakhurst said it is “time for action” – in a clear signal that major changes are planned for the broadcaster. He is expected to publicly outline his plans to “restore trust” in RTÉ on his first day in the role.

Mr Bakhurst said: “I’ll be going around, meeting people, trying to take questions and explain what we’re trying to do. The only thing I’ll say to people is it’s time for action now – that’s all we need.”

Several senior RTÉ executives have been dragged into a financial controversy that has mushroomed since the first revelations about extra payments to Tubridy.

Last week, Mr Coveney appeared before the Oireachtas Media Committee, during which he defended Toy Show The Musical, which recorded losses of €2.2m in its first year.

He said: “It clearly wasn’t a commercial success, but it wasn’t from a lack of effort from everyone involved.”

Incoming RTÉ DG Kevin Bakhurst describes mission to rebuild trust in the organisation

The younger brother of Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney, he was one of the “RTÉ Seven” who faced Oireachtas committee members to answer questions on spending last week.

Also questioned was RTÉ commercial director Geraldine O’Leary, who was asked if she believed her position was tenable.

“I’m not sure my position is tenable,” replied Ms O’Leary, saying the scandal has affected her mental health.

She added that there had been an invasion of her privacy, as well as stating that “erroneous” reports on Twitter and in newspapers “crossed the line”.

Ms O’Leary said she is due to retire in eight weeks’ time and will have a conversation with Mr Bakhurst when he takes up the role.

Meanwhile, RTÉ union representatives are in “nervous anticipation” about the new boss – as they made a strong call for sweeping cultural changes.

RTÉ education correspondent Emma O’Kelly is also chair of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) Dublin broadcasting branch. She said: “The branch welcomes Kevin Bakhurst as RTÉ’s new DG. We will support all efforts to achieve a long-needed change of culture at the organisation, including greater transparency and a more rigorous application of RTÉ editorial guidelines.

“We have welcomed Kevin’s commitment to bringing about culture change at RTÉ and to listening to staff. We know this won’t be easy and we hope that Government, too, will support moves to reform RTÉ by ensuring that the public service broadcaster is adequately and sustainably funded.”

Séamus Dooley, secretary for the NUJ in Ireland, said: “There’s a sense of relief that the DG will be in place and that he has committed to making firm decisions from the outset.

“I would say there’s maybe nervous anticipation [from staff]. However, he got off to a good start on Friday when he met the unions. It was an important signal to the staff.”

Speaking over the weekend, the Taoiseach also said it was time for change at the broadcaster.

“I think we need to see change in RTÉ. Without change, I don’t think trust can be restored,” he said during a visit to Co Clare.

He doubled down on his comments as he attended the National Day of Commemoration at Collins Barracks in Cork.

Mr Varadkar said he was aware of some of the major changes proposed by Mr Bakhurst but did not want to discuss them before they are publicly outlined.

Ryan Tubridy 'declined' to join financial flop Toy Show: The Musical says RTE's Director of Strategy

“I have been briefed on this by (Media) Minister (Catherine) Martin during the week and the new director general of RTÉ, Kevin Bakhurst, will make some announcements about that... They relate to the restructuring of the [RTÉ] executive and some changes around conflicts of interest, for example.

“We are very keen to allow him to make those announcements and speak to staff, which I think is very important.

“Also to speak to the wider public after that… I would not see it as the end of the affair. I think it is the beginning of some changes that are important in RTÉ.

“I think we should not get away from the basic fact that RTÉ is a very important institution. I hope that, at the end of this process, it will see us with a stronger RTÉ and that really has to be the objective here.”

The Taoiseach urged everyone associated with RTÉ who is due to appear before Oireachtas committees this week – including Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly – to provide as much information as they can to help end the “drip feed of information” which has been so damaging to the reputation of the national broadcaster.