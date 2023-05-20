New RTÉ boss lobbies ministers to let Revenue collect TV licence fee

Broadcaster loses €65m a year with 15pc evasion rate

Incoming RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst has made a direct appeal to senior government figures, including the Taoiseach, to let Revenue collect the TV licence fee, the Irish Independent can reveal.

Mr Bakhurst has met informally with a number of political figures, including Leo Varadkar, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and Media Minister Catherine Martin in recent weeks ahead of taking up his new role in July.

It is understood Mr Bakhurst has outlined in these meetings that RTÉ would welcome any way to make collection of the licence fee more efficient and fairer, with Revenue raised as an option more than once.

However, the Coalition is adamant that the State’s tax collector will not be given powers to recoup the licence fee as it continues to delay reforms to the €160 annual charge. The Department of Finance has repeatedly pushed back on giving Revenue responsibility for collection, and Finance Minister Michael McGrath shares this view.

“The discussions were at a high level on the opportunities and challenges for RTÉ and the role of the organisation. They included the importance of RTÉ as part of the Irish creative economy and future funding,” an RTÉ spokesperson said of Mr Bakhurst’s meetings with politicians.

The estimated licence fee evasion rate is around 15pc annually, meaning the national broadcaster loses around €65m a year, according to its own estimates. The Cabinet was previously told that An Post’s licence fee database is “based on archaic technology and is significantly out of date”.

Asked about the meeting with Mr Bakhurst, Mr Varadkar’s spokesperson said: “The Taoiseach met recently with the incoming director general of RTÉ, Kevin Bakhurst, and the board chair, Siún Ní Raghallaigh, at Mr Bakhurst’s request. The meeting covered a range of corporate issues concerning RTÉ including the licence fee.”

Mr Bakhurst is also understood to have met Labour leader Ivana Bacik and Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns in recent weeks. Sinn Féin did not respond to a request for comment.

The Government is due to make a decision on the €160 charge in the coming weeks after ministers kicked the issue to touch last summer. It is expected a form of “universal levy” will be introduced, which will apply to most households, regardless of whether they have a TV set.

A second government report on TV licence reform has been sitting on Ms Martin’s desk since the end of March.

A special working group was set up within Government after ministers decided last year to reject the key finding from the Future of Media Commission to scrap the TV licence and instead fund RTÉ from the Exchequer.

The group was due to compile a report and submit it to Ms Martin by the end of March, and her department has now confirmed she has received the report.

The group was tasked with laying out the options for reform of the charge, how the system can be made better and “properly provide” for state-funded media.

This included looking at who should pay the TV licence; the need for a new database; how it can be best collected and when this new process should be put in place.

The Government has committed to reforming the TV licence by the end of the third quarter of next year.

“The group completed and submitted its report by the deadline of end of March this year which had been set by government,” said a spokesperson. “This is a complex issue, and the minister is considering the detail of this report before bringing it to Government in the future.”

They later added in response to queries: “Mr Bakhurst, accompanied by RTÉ chairperson Siún Ní Raghallaigh, recently paid a courtesy visit to Minister Martin. This was an informal, introductory meeting in advance of his taking up his position in July.”

The reform of the TV licence has been a contentious issue for successive governments who have failed to reform it. There has been no increase in the €160 fee since 2008.

The heads of government have previously indicated they are in favour of a universal levy, where all households pay some form of a charge which goes towards media funding.