New RTE boss Kevin Bakhurst contradicts Ryan Tubridy’s claims that Renault payments are ‘separate contract’

‘Renault deal should be seen as part of Tubridy’s pay package,’ says new RTÉ boss

The new director general of RTÉ Kevin Bakhurst has said that doesn’t “see the logic” in the assertion from Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly that payments made to him tied to a Renault deal are separate from his RTÉ pay.

Mr Bakhurst said that because RTÉ paid Tubridy the €150,000 agreed in a ‘tri-partite deal’ with Renault, it “should be seen as part of his pay package” from the national broadcaster.

This directly contradicts the assertion of Noel Kelly and Tubridy, who say the deal was struck as a commercial agreement for Ryan to do more live appearances for Renault and constituted a “totally separate agreement,” according to Mr Kelly.

Kevin Bakhurst did not agree with this.

“My idea of it would be that if the money was negotiated through RTÉ and paid for by RTÉ then it should be counted as an overall payment by RTÉ and therefore should have been properly accounted for and represented in the figures. And it should be seen as part of his pay package,” Mr Bakhurst said on The Hard Shoulder on Newstalk.

Asked if he agreed with Tubridy and Kelly’s assertion then that it was separate entirely from his pay package at RTÉ, Mr Bakhurst said: “I’m not sure where the logic is on that but the issue for RTÉ is that this money was paid by RTÉ and should have been declared as part of the pay to Ryan. That’s correct in my view and I’m not sure how you can come from the other side and say it can’t be,” Mr Bakhurst said.

The new DG also said he will be looking “really closely” at the working relationship between agents and RTÉ, adding he is “not sure it does make sense” for RTÉ to work with agents.

Mr Bakhurst said RTÉ should also consider making self-employed contractors, such as the top-earning presenters at RTÉ staff members.

"I think this is one area I want to look at really closely [working with agents]. I'm not sure it does make sense. Should there be a pay cap? I don't think that's the right way to go. I want to keep downward pressure on presenter pay. I don't think a pay cap is right, I think it’s blunt. But I think publishing presenters and executives pay every year in the annual report in real time, bringing transparency to it and when you know you’ve got to account for it, it focuses minds,” Mr Bakhurst said.