New review of Defence Forces must focus on current and future threats to the State, military officers warn

Military officers have warned the Government that the new review of the Defence Forces must be expanded to focus on the current and future threats to the State.

They say this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to sort out the problems that have compelled the Defence Forces to operate in near crisis and great uncertainty.

The government has announced the setting up of a commission to examine the Defence Forces, which have been hampered by falling numbers in recent years as poor pay created a retention problem.

But RACO, the association representing officers, wants the review extended to cover the Department of Defence as well as identifying risks and threats, nationally and internationally, that Ireland faces and defining the military role in countering them.

The officers say that the recommendations issued by the commission must be backed up by sufficient funding to allow them to be implemented, rather than left on the shelf with the dozens of previous proposals because of lack of money.

They claim the exercise will be meaningless unless a genuine will exists to put the required resources in place.

One of the RACO recommendations argues that a portion of the annual defence budget must be devolved to the Chief of Staff to allow senior military leadership to make timely operational decisions, similar to the purse string controls handed to the Garda Commissioner to run his organisation.

The officers also want the Air Corps appointed as the primary agency to provide the search and rescue service.

At the moment, the State pays €367m to a civilian company to provide most of the service although it is relying on the Defence Forces to maintain the capability to train and organise the service at a moment’s notice.

The contract is due to come up for renewal next year when it is reckoned it will be worth around €500m. RACO believes handing control for most of the service to the Defence Forces would be a major boost for the Air Corps and giving them the funding and resources would hugely benefit training, capability and retention of personnel.

They are also calling on Defence Minister Simon Coveney to ensure the new commission, which they welcome, has an independent chair and a multi-disciplinary board.

On its proposal to widen the lens of the commission, RACO says the State must be clear about what it wants the military to do and what resources are required to execute that mission.

“What are the optimum governance structures for the security and defence of Ireland”, they ask, and say they hope the chance to “conduct a strategic review of defence as a concept and of the defence organisation as the means to achieve it, will not be lost”.

