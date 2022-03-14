New report into illegal adoptions calls for State inquiry after it found ‘blind eye’ turned to practice for years

A new report on illegal adoptions in Ireland has called for the establishment of a State inquiry after it found authorities “turned a blind eye” to the practice for years.

The report by the Government’s Special Rapporteur on Child Protection will also recommend that those impacted by illegal birth registrations receive an apology from the State.

Illegal adoptions occurred when a birth certificate was falsified to register a child as having been born to their adoptive parents, which is a criminal offence under Irish law.

Tusla, the child and family protection agency, confirmed to the Department of Children in 2018 that at least 126 children adopted via St Patrick’s Guild Adoption Society had been the subject of illegal birth registration.

The report, compiled by Professor Conor O’Mahony, criticised successive governments for repeatedly failing to remedy the situation.

Some 17 recommendations are featured in the report, which will be published in full later today.

Among them are that the Government centralises all adoption files in one location, including those in private ownership.

The State is also advised to amend the birth register and to urgently enact adoption-tracing legislation.

Mr O’Mahony found that the State was aware of the practice for decades and that the subsequent action taken to date “falls short of remedying the violation of the right to identity for many of those affected.”

“The passage of several decades means that many of the parents and some of the children affected have died; thus they have been denied any opportunity of finding out about the violation of the right to identity and the possibility of rectifying it and re-establishing contact with their relatives,” he said.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on children Kathleen Funchion TD has called on the Taoiseach and Children’s Minister to immediately implement recommendations.

“Professor O’Mahony’s report clearly sets out what the State must do to finally uncover the scale of illegal adoptions in this State,” she said.

“For decades now, adopted people have been calling for a full and comprehensive investigation into the practices of agencies and individuals involved in the adoption trade in Ireland. They also called on the State to take responsibility for the part it played. However, it wasn’t until RTÉ Investigates brought some heat on the issue late last year that the Government took some action.

“I welcomed at the time, news that Professor O’Mahony had been asked to investigate and produce a report and I also welcome today’s report.

“I think it was a shame that a television programme spurred the Government into action, rather than the repeated calls by those affected to uncover how successive governments covered up, allowing the most egregious human rights violations.

“The State was aware of this criminal practice; they knew for decades and did nothing.

“The offer of €3,000 as a once off payment for those affected is an insult. This, accompanied by the deeply flawed Birth Information and Tracing Legislation currently before the Children’s Committee, is for many another disappointing blow, and all too familiar for many survivors.”

