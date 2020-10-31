New regulator for planning turned away all complainants

The planning regulator set up last year to investigate planning grievances turned away all complainants, saying none of the issues they raised could be granted a full probe. Stock image

The planning regulator set up last year to investigate planning grievances turned away all complainants, saying none of the issues they raised could be granted a full probe.

Not one of the 91 separate complaints lodged by 131 people during the regulator's first year in operation met the strict criteria for investigation.

Eight of the cases were considered potentially valid - but did not proceed beyond preliminary examination.

Regulator Niall Cussen said many cases involved an individual planning matter or enforcement issue rather than "high threshold" systemic failures by planning authorities, which is what he is empowered to investigate.

Mr Cussen said it was taking time for the public to understand the distinction, and to realise that the Office of the Planning Regulator (OPR) office was not another level of planning appeal above An Bord Pleanála.

He stressed that all complaints were assessed and he took note of the issues raised.

"Although none of the 91 unique cases raised in 2019 resulted in a formal statutory examination within the meaning of the OPR's functions under the Planning Act, matters raised by members of the public are not without merit because they illustrate a picture of the overall system and quality of service delivery," he said.

Irish Independent