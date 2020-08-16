New recommendations coming to ‘protect the vulnerable’ as 'reckless' socialising ‘cannot continue’ - Stark warning as 66 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

New Covid-19 recommendations will be discussed tomorrow to "protect the vulnerable" as "reckless" socialising "cannot continue", the Acting Chief Medical Officer has said.

The announcement comes following the confirmation of 66 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There is now a total of 27,257 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

No new deaths were reported, as the death toll remains at 1,774.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that NPHET will meet tomorrow to review and discuss the case figures that have been reported in recent days and "will make any necessary recommendations to Government which are required to protect the vulnerable, continue with the resumption of healthcare services and ensure the safe reopening of our schools".

“The phased reopening of the country has afforded people the opportunity to socialise with each other again. However, some are doing this recklessly and undermining the efforts of the majority of people around the country who are following public health advice. This cannot continue. This pandemic isn’t over just because we are tired of living with it.

“We must all learn to behave and interact in a new way over the coming months so that COVID-19 cannot take root again in our communities. Please avoid crowds, reduce your social contacts, keep your distance from others, wash your hands and wear face coverings.”

Of the cases notified today, 34 are men and 29 are women. Some 67pc are under 45 years of age and 12 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case. Three cases have been identified as community transmission.

21 cases are in Kildare, 16 in Dublin, 6 in Limerick, and the rest of the 23 cases are in Clare, Donegal, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary and Wicklow.

Online Editors