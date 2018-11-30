New public transport fares to be introduced

New public transport fares will be introduced on Saturday in an attempt to "simplify prices across all services".

The National Transport Authority (NTA) said the changes will apply to commuters using Dublin Bus, Luas, DART and Commuter rail services.

Among the changes on Dublin Bus and Go-Ahead Ireland services, the adult cash fare of €2.85 will rise to €3.

The Leap card fare of €2.15 will also increase to €2.25, while the adult Leap fare will reduce from €2.60 to €2.50.

Bus Éireann passengers in Bandon, Fermoy, Kinsale, Macroom and Mallow travelling to/from Cork will be able to avail of new passes as the towns are included in a new Cork Green zone - meaning "substantial" reductions in fares.

There also will be a new 24-hour student fare of €4.00 in Galway, Limerick and Waterford.

Meanwhile, the Luas monthly annual fare will increase by 10pc for adults to €121 and €1,210 respectively and there will no longer be a distinction between peak and off-peak Leap fares.

For Irish Rail services, there will be no increase on the most common monthly and annual intercity prices.

However, some Cork commuter prices will increase by 4.8pc.

The National Transport Authority has said that the changes are not part of a revenue raising exercise, but about simplifying prices across the services.

“To deliver on this part of the programme, a revised fare structure is required for public transport in the city which will support seamless movement between different public transport services and modes without a financial penalty," NTA Chief Executive Anne Graham said.

“The fares determination presented in this report, builds on last year’s determination by taking another step toward this new fare structure.

“Ultimately, there will be a two fare system comprising a short distance fare and a 90 minute fare on any combination of PSO public transport services within the Dublin area.

“To achieve a balanced transition to this two fare structure, it is necessary to adjust a number of fares for Dublin Bus, Iarnród Éireann, Go-Ahead Dublin and Luas this year to enable a move towards this simpler fare structure over the coming years.”

Online Editors