New projects aim to tackle paramilitary cycle of harm

A new year, but the same old story for some parts of Northern Ireland. Last week two men were shot in separate attacks believed to have been carried out by paramilitaries. If recent years are anything to go by, there will be many more similar incidents before the end of 2022.

However, work is continuing to bring the attacks to an end.

Father Martin Magill, parish priest of St John’s parish in west Belfast, is a member of the Stop Attacks group which aims to raise awareness of the damage being caused by the violence.

The group is made up of church figures and youth workers from throughout the North.

Fr Magill revealed that members of the group have themselves been threatened by paramilitary organisations because of the work they are doing, but insisted they would not be deterred.

“A number of our group have had threats issued to them in the past, but we believe in what we are doing and will continue on with our work,” he told the Sunday Independent.

In the latest incidents, a man was shot in each leg during an attack in Dundonald, Co Down, on Monday night, while another man was hit in the leg after shots were fired through the front door of a house in Dungiven, Co Derry, on Tuesday evening. No organisation has claimed responsibility for the shootings, but local paramilitaries are being blamed.

However, those involved with Stop Attacks take issue with the term

“paramilitary-style attacks” when describing such incidents. They claim this implies an element of political motivation to the violence.

“I see very little ideology in these attacks and that is why we use the term ‘organised crime gangs’ for those involved,” said Fr Magill who believes financial greed and a desire to exert power over others are among the real reasons for the attacks.

Figures released last week by the PSNI show there were 14 paramilitary-style shootings in Northern Ireland in 2021 — an increase of one on the previous year. Eight of the shootings were carried out in the Derry and Strabane policing district.

The PSNI said a total of 37 paramilitary-style assaults took place last year — a decrease of seven in the number carried out in 2020.

The influence paramilitaries continue to exert over some communities in Northern Ireland was outlined in stark terms in a recent report. Last November, the Commission for Victims and Survivors and researchers at Queen’s University in Belfast published a report entitled It Didn’t End in 1998: Examining The Impacts of Conflict Legacy Across Generations.

The report claimed the intimidation, abuse and exploitation of children by paramilitary-style groups “remains a reality”.

“Vivid accounts of abuses against children, young people, and their families were shared. The volume and scope of these demonstrates the myriad of ways in which children, young people, families and communities continue to experience coercive control,” it stated.

The report also referred to an attitude described as “societal shrug” where many people ignored the issue of paramilitary attacks or believed it was someone else’s problem to deal with.

“It is unsurprising, therefore, that within families and communities silence is deeply embedded. Paramilitary violence is silenced through fear and coercion, cultures that stigmatise ‘touting’, and lack of police legitimacy, but also through normalisation, denial or avoidance.

“Normalisation and avoidance appeared [to be] ways of coping with and managing a threat that, while ever present, would ‘not come for you’ if you kept your head down.”

Fr Magill said a “culture of fear” existed in all the areas where paramilitaries operate.

“Part of the problem for police is that victims often will not say anything else,” he said. “Victims in many cases know who was responsible for attacking them but are just too afraid to speak out. It could be their neighbours who are involved in the attacks.”

He said the attacks were carried out in both republican and loyalist areas.

“The general principle seems to be that loyalists beat while republicans shoot. The figures would show that the number of beatings is much higher on the loyalist side.

“There are more shootings on the republican side although recently there has been an increase in the number of loyalist shootings.”

The Belfast priest acknowledged that some former paramilitaries were trying to end the ongoing attacks.

“I think there are people in both the loyalist and republican communities who were involved in the armed struggle in the past as they would call it and who may even have been involved in these human rights abuses, but who have now completely walked away from that and who will exert what influence they have on some of the young people who are involved in ongoing attacks.

“However, I think that some of the younger ones who are coming into this are not listening and their motivation is greed, making money and establishing a lifestyle for themselves.”

A new project is being set up to support the victims of paramilitary attacks in Northern Ireland.

The new project is being created as part of the Tackling Paramilitarism, Criminality and Organised Crime Programme (TPCOCP) which was established as part of the Fresh Start Agreement in 2015.

The first phase of the programme ran from 2016 to 2021 and incorporated a range of projects which aimed to reduce the levels of fear and control which paramilitaries continue to exert over some communities in Northern Ireland.

Funding for the programme has been extended until 2024 and one of the new initiatives involves a support scheme for those who are attacked by paramilitary organisations.

Justice Minister Naomi Long welcomed the new project, which is the first

publicly funded scheme of its kind to be set up in Northern Ireland.

“We need to break the cycle of harm in our communities, to free people up from coercive control,” Ms Long told the Sunday Independent.

“We need to stop recruitment, but there are no short-term solutions or easy fixes; it’s about turning off the tap for these paramilitary gangs.

“We also know that tackling inequality, supporting vulnerable young people and supporting vulnerable communities is a key part of how we tackle paramilitarism.

"We do that in tandem with the work of bringing those who are responsible for these human rights abuses to justice.”

Ms Long said TPCOCP has a range of projects and interventions that provide support to young people and young men who are vulnerable to being harmed by paramilitaries. “Part of this is a new project that is being established with the aim of providing holistic support to victims of paramilitary violence.

"We are hopeful this project will reach victims and provide bespoke support, build capacity among service providers and inform our work more generally.

“Paramilitarism isn’t just a single problem. It’s a symptom and a cause of so much that is wrong in our communities.”

Fr Magill is encouraged by the victim-centred approach being taken by the new project.

“My aspiration is that we get to the stage where these human rights abuses are not happening,” he said.