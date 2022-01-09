| 2.4°C Dublin

New projects aim to tackle paramilitary cycle of harm

Police reveal that terror gangs were responsible for 51 attacks in Northern Ireland last year 

A new year, but the same old story for some parts of Northern Ireland. Last week two men were shot in separate attacks believed to have been carried out by paramilitaries. If recent years are anything to go by, there will be many more similar incidents before the end of 2022.

However, work is continuing to bring the attacks to an end.

