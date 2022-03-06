| -3.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

New pool given longer to make a splash after Templemore appeal

Council originally said Belfast facility could operate for only three years

Templemore Avenue Baths in East Belfast are undergoing a £17m renovation Expand

Close

Templemore Avenue Baths in East Belfast are undergoing a £17m renovation

Templemore Avenue Baths in East Belfast are undergoing a £17m renovation

Templemore Avenue Baths in East Belfast are undergoing a £17m renovation

Ciaran O'Neill

A council decision to limit the lifespan of a new swimming pool in Belfast has been overturned.

Last year, Belfast City Council granted permission for the pool to be built in a vacant unit at Sydenham Business Park.

Most Watched

Privacy