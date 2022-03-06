New pool given longer to make a splash after Templemore appeal

A council decision to limit the lifespan of a new swimming pool in Belfast has been overturned.

Last year, Belfast City Council granted permission for the pool to be built in a vacant unit at Sydenham Business Park.

The facility is to be run by a charity, Templemore Users Forum Ltd (TUFL), which normally provides swimming lessons at Templemore Baths in East Belfast. The charity has been forced to find a new home because the historic baths is undergoing a £17m renovation.

However, as part of the planning permission for the new Sydenham pool, the council placed a three-year limit on how long the facility could operate because the business park was zoned for industrial and commercial use only.

Once the three years were up, the council said, the unit should once again be made available for its original use.

However, TUFL made an appeal which has been granted by the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC).

It is a decision that will help secure the long-term future of the charity which has played a key role in keeping the Templemore Baths open.

The building, which opened in 1893, is the sole surviving Victorian public baths in Ireland and one of the few remaining in the United Kingdom that still delivers its original function.

Many of the landmark building’s original features are to be restored, including the swimming pools, slipper baths and caretaker’s house.

A new extension will provide an additional six-lane 25-metre pool, spa facilities and a fitness suite. Belfast City Council is investing £12m in the project, with the remaining £5m coming from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The extensive renovation work on the building is expected to be completed in 2023.

Before its recent closure to facilitate the work, TUFL would have used the Templemore Baths for up 100 hours a week.

However, once the facility reopens, the charity said this will be reduced to 42 hours. This was the reason behind its proposal to open the new pool at Sydenham.

In its original planning application, TUFL said the pool would only be used by members for scheduled swimming sessions and would not be open to the public.

The council approved the application in January 2021 but placed the three-year limit on how long the pool could operate.

“The proposed swimming pool use is not fully policy compliant. However, taking all the specific matters of this proposal into consideration it is considered, on balance, that the principle of the proposed swimming pool use is acceptable at this location for a temporary period only,” a report by the council’s planning department stated.

“A temporary approval will ensure the future protection of the land use for industry and commerce whilst providing temporary accommodation until the Templemore Baths are refurbished and the trust can relocate back to their original home premises.”

The council said the Sydenham pool would be allowed to operate for three years from the date of the granting of the planning permission or within six weeks of the completion of works at Templemore Baths, whichever was the earlier.

However, TUFL appealed this requirement to the PAC. A Belfast City Council spokesperson said it would consider the contents of the PAC decision in “due course”.