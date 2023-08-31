New planning rules seek fewer car parking spaces, smaller gardens and homes built closer together

Car parking spaces in new housing developments are to be reduced or omitted completely under proposed new planning guidelines.

Minimum distances between homes would also be reduced with the option for planning authorities to disregard them entirely if they were satisfied residents would not be unduly affected.

Garden sizes are also to shrink under the proposals, with minimum dimensions for private open space per unit varying depending on how many bedrooms the dwelling has.

The changes are part of draft Sustainable and Compact Settlements Guidelines for Planning Authorities published by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

They will stay open for public consultation until October 5.

The proposed changes are part of the Government’s strategy to reduce private car use and encourage more densely built housing developments to prevent urban and rural sprawl.

Private car use is one of the major contributors to Ireland’s carbon emissions.

Their argument is that denser developments can be best served with public transport and active travel infrastructure.

Housing sprawl is also less energy efficient while denser developments can be more easily served by clean energy district heating schemes.

The draft says current residential development guidelines reflect outdated priorities.

“There is a recognition that dispersed settlement patterns are contributing to the social, economic and physical decline of the central parts of many of our cities and towns, as population and activities move out,” it says.

“There is a recognition that dispersed settlement patterns create a demand for travel and embed a reliance on carbon intensive private car travel and long commutes that affect quality of life for many citizens.

“Dispersed growth is accelerating environmental degradation through loss of farmland and habitat and impact on water quality.

“It also creates a higher demand for new infrastructure and services that places a heavy financial burden on the State and results in a constant cycle of infrastructure catch-up.”

Minister O’Brien said: “New housing should respond to population needs, enhance communities and facilitate a more sustainable way of building communities.”

Among the main changes in the draft are a requirement to “minimise or “wholly eliminate” parking spaces where there are good public transport links and to ensure that parking spaces do not impede walking and cycling.

The standard 22m distance between windows of opposing dwellings is to drop to 16m or disregarded on a case-by-case basis.

Private open space by way of garden, patio or balcony is reduced to a minimum of 20m squared and may also be disregarded on a case-by-case basis where there is acceptable semi-private open space.

Bike parking and secure storage is also to be provided in all new developments.

In relation to rural housing, no outright restrictions are proposed for one-off houses but the guidelines say other choices should be encouraged.

“Planning authorities should look to promote and support housing that would offer an alternative to persons who might otherwise construct rural one off housing in the surrounding countryside in rural towns and villages,” the draft says.