New parents to get two weeks more paid leave

Up to 60,000 working parents will be entitled to an extra fortnight of paid leave with their newborns from this week.

A law boosting their time off in the first year after the birth or adoption of a child is set to come into force by Friday.

President Michael D Higgins is set to rubber-stamp legislation granting the extra leave at the social welfare rate of €245 a week for both parents.

It means the amount of paid leave available to mothers will rise from 26 weeks to 28. A father's entitlement will go up from two weeks to four.

Parents of newborns can take the leave at any time during the first year.

The benefit will be available to workers and the self-employed. But there is no obligation on their employer to top it up to match their full wage.

A Department of Justice spokesperson said the bill is currently with the president for sign off and will be in place by Friday.

The new rules mean the leave entitlements available to parents are now:

:: A total of 26 weeks' maternity leave for mothers (two weeks must be taken before birth) plus two weeks' parental leave during the first year. Mothers can also take 16 weeks of unpaid maternity leave;

:: Two weeks' paternity leave for fathers to be taken within six months of birth or adoption, plus an extra two weeks during the first year;

:: Parents can take 22 weeks of unpaid parental leave for children up to 12, or for children up to 16 with a serious illness or disability. They will be able to take up to 26 weeks in unpaid leave from September 1 next year;

:: Adopting parents will have the extra fortnight on top of 24 weeks' paid adoptive leave. They are also entitled to take 16 weeks' unpaid leave.

Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan has estimated that up to 60,000 people could benefit from the new scheme in a year.

He said between 2017 and last year almost 25,000 new fathers availed of the two-week paid paternity leave scheme.

"I would hope all new parents would avail of this new scheme once it is established," he said. "The first year of a child's life is one of the most important in terms of the child building a relationship and a bond with both parents."

Minister of State David Stanton said the Government intends to further increase over time the amount of paid leave available.

Irish Independent