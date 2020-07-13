New parents to get three extra weeks leave each due to challenges faced during Covid-19 pandemic

NEW parents will get three extra weeks leave each - in part to recognise the challenges faced by mothers who gave birth during the Covid-19 crisis - under government proposals announced today.

It comes as Sinn Féin has tabled a Dáil motion seeking three months extra maternity leave due to the impact that the coronavirus has had on new families.

Children Minister Roderic O'Gorman said that the proposals for an extra three weeks for both parents will be the government's response to the Sinn Féin move in the Dáil.

Expand Close Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman (Niall Carson/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman (Niall Carson/PA)

He said: "What the government is proposing here is that in the context of Budget 2021 to examine an extension of parent's leave from two weeks to five weeks for each parent.

"So that's an additional three weeks for each parent and that leave is paid at the rate of €245-per-week."

Mr O'Gorman said the extra weeks would apply to the parents of all children born since November 1, 2019.

He said: "This is a measure to recognise to some extent the particular challenges that mothers and parents have faced during the Covid-19".

Read More

Online Editors