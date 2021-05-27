New online driver theory test works on just 25pc of computers

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is facing criticism after introducing a new online driver theory test that would require some users to buy a new computer.

The safety body has opted to restrict the online test to Windows computers only, which make up just a quarter of typical everyday use in Irish homes.

The rules also specify that people taking the test must exclusively use the Google Chrome browser.

“You must use a Windows (8 or above) laptop or desktop computer,” the RSA warns about its new online theory test. “You cannot use your phone, tablet, Mac or Windows 7.”

The latest figures provided by Statcounter show that Windows computers make up 24pc of what Irish people now use, with tablets, large-screen smartphones, Mac computers and Chromebooks making up the remaining three-quarters of the online user base.

New Windows computers typically start at around €350.

The new system is being rolled out in a pilot phase. It is currently aimed at professional drivers, as well as bus and truck drivers.

However, a spokesman for the RSA said the restrictive system would soon be expanding to include everyday car users in ‘category B’.

“The current online offering is only an interim solution to help meet some of the demand from customers looking for a theory test appointment,” he said.

“It is a temporary solution and we plan to roll out an upgraded online offering later in the year, which will significantly increase its capacity.”

The spokesman stated that the updated system for car theory tests “will be available across multiple platforms”.

However, this was clarified to mean only Windows and Apple Mac computers, which make up around one-third of computers that are used in this country.

Other common platforms, such as iPads, tablets, smartphones and Chromebooks, will not be supported.

Several studies show that lower-income households are more likely to rely on smartphones and tablets for their essential computing requirements.

However, the ‘ProProctor’ software, which has been chosen by the RSA for its online driver theory test, is designed only to work with older-style, traditional computers.

It is aimed at replacing in-person testing processes with nominal safeguards against cheating.

The RSA spokesman said that restrictions on numbers using the Windows system will ease later this year.

“There are limitations to the platform, but when we roll out an upgraded version later in October, there won’t be a limit on the number of customers,” he said.

“It is also worth noting that the United Kingdom doesn’t provide an online theory-test solution to their customers at all, so we are the first to do so in this region.”

He added: “The physical centres remain closed under public health advice to minimise the impact of Covid-19.

“When the physical centres are allowed to reopen, we will be able to add additional capacity and ramp up our service to deliver 50,000 tests per month, from a pre-Covid level of 15,000.”