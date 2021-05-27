| 9.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

New online driver theory test works on just 25pc of computers

Windows-only exam cannot be done on a tablet, smartphone, Mac or Chromebook

It is compulsory to pass the driver theory test before sitting behind the wheel and taking lessons. Stock image Expand

Close

It is compulsory to pass the driver theory test before sitting behind the wheel and taking lessons. Stock image

It is compulsory to pass the driver theory test before sitting behind the wheel and taking lessons. Stock image

It is compulsory to pass the driver theory test before sitting behind the wheel and taking lessons. Stock image

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is facing criticism after introducing a new online driver theory test that would require some users to buy a new computer.

The safety body has opted to restrict the online test to Windows computers only, which make up just a quarter of typical everyday use in Irish homes.

Most Watched

Privacy