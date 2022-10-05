The new national children’s hospital which is expected to be finished in March 2024 will open its doors to patients later that year- but the cost will exceed €1.4bn, the Oireachtas health committee was told today.

David Gunning, chief officer of the National Paediatric Development Board (NPDB) said the final cost is still unknown, and although there are projections they cannot be revealed for commercial sensitivity purposes.

The construction company BAM has claims for additional costs of nearly €500m which the board is contesting. The board has put the cost of the claims at around €9m.

A moratorium on claims is now in place to concentrate on the construction and some may go to the High Court with the final cost potentially not resolved until the hospital is open.

Mr Gunning said that “progress on the construction of the new children’s hospital has advanced significantly.

“The advanced progress means that the layout of the hospital is clear and visible to all those who walk through the various departments that are reaching completion stage. You will see from the images that accompany this opening statement, that the Ward Block façade, which is the oval shaped area of the building, is now complete and weather proofed.

"The façade to the four storey South and North Fingers, which encompass outpatients, day wards, and education, are also complete. The glass Biome that envelopes the panoramic lifts is now fully glazed and awaits the installation of the automatic opening panels which provide ventilation.

“The most advanced areas within the building have floors, walls, ceilings and joinery installed. The Intensive Care pendants and bathroom fittings are being installed, as are the sliding doors. There are 22 Operating Theatres on the second floor of the building where medical equipment installation, ceilings, walls and floor fit out is well underway. Other areas such as the Emergency Department, Imaging, Critical Care and Therapy areas are progressing at pace.

“We are making excellent progress on the procurement of the equipment for the hospital. We completed the procurement of all the imaging equipment including for example, bi-plane imaging for theatres.”

He said that bi-plane imaging is one of the most advanced interventional medical imaging technologies available as it uses two rotating cameras, one on each side of the patient, to take simultaneous images.

“Three MRI’s have been procured. We have also completed the purchase of the Cath Lab, the Paediatric Intervention Radiotherapy equipment, the Computed Tomography scanners, the dental equipment and the Central Decontamination Unit (CDU).

"The CDU cleans and sterilises the surgical equipment and has been procured with the automated guided vehicles that operate 24 hours a day to deliver and collect various medical materials and products vital to deliver hospital services.

“As we move closer to substantial completion we will be focussing on the finishes within the individual rooms. It is expected that the first rooms will be completed in October this year and will be ready for system commissioning.

“The other 4,600 clinical rooms will follow in a planned sequence. It is worth remembering that at the heart of this infrastructure project is the policy commitment to co-locate the children’s hospital with an acute adult hospital, and in time, tri-location with a maternity hospital. Critical pieces of infrastructure linking these facilities are being built now. “

He said the Government approved a capital investment of €1.433bn for the new children’s hospital project in 2018. This included the capital costs for the main hospital on the campus shared with St James's Hospital including an embedded school and third level facilities, the two satellite centres in Tallaght and at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, equipment for the three sites, and the construction of the car park and retail spaces. Expenditure to date on the project to the end of August 2022 was €1,130,409,151.

“There were a number of cost elements that were identified at the outset as being additional and outside of the approved investment. These include Inflation, Healthcare Policy and Technology Change as well as the Sectoral Employment Order. Since the project commenced, other cost items that were outside of the contract have arisen. These include Claims Defence, implementation of the PWC Recommendations, and costs related to Covid and Brexit.

“There is ongoing engagement taking place with all stakeholders on the project to determine the implication of all contributing factors to the costs and we continue to engage with the contractor.

"Definitive updates on costs cannot be provided at this time because this is a live contract and any speculation on costs will be detrimental to the NPHDB’s commercial engagements and ability to negotiate on behalf of the State. The NPHDB and stakeholders will continue to work together to ensure that any additional funding that is required and requested is appropriate and justified. The NPHDB will also continue to vigorously review any claims for additional monies and only those that are contractually determined as valid will be paid. “