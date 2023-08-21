New name for Ryan Tubridy’s old show as Oliver Callan says there’s a ‘sense of wrong’ in first programme since presenter’s axing

Oliver Callan has said there is “a sense of wrong” that Ryan Tubridy won’t be returning to RTÉ after the broadcaster decided to end negotiations for his return.

Callan was speaking on Tubridy’s old 9am slot on RTÉ Radio 1 this Monday morning, which has now removed Tubridy’s name and will simply be called The Nine O’Clock Show until a permanent replacement is chosen.

The show has also replaced the old music intro to the show with new music as it moves away from Tubridy’s tenure at the mic.

“Things sound a little different today, and it’s not because we’re at the start of some brand new era but rather it is firmly the end of an era.

“It’s disappointing as well as Ryan’s voice at this hour of the day was pretty iconic. It was a reassuring sound. There was always comfort of hearing him of a Monday.

“Sometimes the mere presence of his voice had a kind of certainty,” Callan said.

Negotiations for Tubridy’s return to RTÉ fell through at the 11th hour after he made a statement in response to the Grant-Thornton report. RTÉ’s Director General Kevin Bakhurst confirmed that “trust had broken down” between representatives of Tubridy and RTÉ in the wake of the statement from Tubridy.

“It is also clear that my actual income from RTÉ in 2020 and 2021 matches what was originally published as my earnings for those years, and RTÉ has not yet published its top-10 earner details for 2022.”

In response, RTÉ said: “Regarding Ryan Tubridy’s comments in his statement today, RTÉ is currently seeking clarification as to their meaning."

Following this, a statement from RTÉ confirmed the presenter would not be returning to the airwaves at RTÉ, as had been widely touted.

New Director General Kevin Bakhurst said: "We went into negotiations with Ryan in good faith and in the hopes of reaching an agreement that would see Ryan return to his RTÉ Radio 1 show. I have decided not to continue with negotiations and, as such, there are no plans for Ryan to return to his presenting role with RTÉ at this time.”

“As I set about a programme of recovery from this crisis, it is imperative that all parties are aligned in one key respect: the misstatement of fees should never have happened; and the correct re-statement of those fees is accepted by all,” he said.

Oliver Callan labelled the “whole blooming controversy" as “a bit of a lesson I think as well on graciously and humbly accepting second chances” when they’re being offered to you.

“He’s [Ryan Tubridy] not a hate figure, he’s not cancelled, he has opportunities aplenty and we sincerely wish him well.”

Though not returning to the national broadcaster, Callan insists Tubridy will be back in some capacity and that “there’s a home always for Ryan’s experience” on the airwaves.

RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst said last week that though there were no plans for Tubridy to return, the door was not closed in the long-term.

Looking back on Tubridy’s “brilliant career” at RTÉ, Callan said he was “a hugely encouraging figure for those of us who passed through his Late Late Show living room.”

“We’re sorry and sad to see him go, just as we’re sorry and sad to see the harm that’s been done to RTÉ by all of the scandals. There should be a reckoning for all of those behind all of it. The payments, the golden handshakes, the musical junkets, every last flip-flop.

“The world revolves on,” Callan said.