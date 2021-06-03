A mother hugs her child after leaving flowers at a shrine which was formerly part of the Bon Secours Mother and Baby home in Tuam, Co Galway. From 1921 to 1961, 978 children died at the Bon Secours home. The site was excavated and a mass grave was found in a former sewage tank. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

A NEW Mother and Baby Home Commission will have to be established after an admission that a report in January ignored hundreds of survivor accounts, the Dáil has been told.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly made the demand after a leading member of the report team admitted to an academic conference in England that legal problems had stymied their report.

Prof Mary Daly told an audience in Oxford the testimony of mothers and their children about their ordeal was not considered, as the report had to "meet robust legal standards of evidence".

And Tánaiste Leo Varadkar admitted that the commission now needs to at least “explain” its report in light of the disclosure. Victims and survivors have been loud in their complaints about alleged mistakes, omissions and distortions in what was finally provided to the public.

Mr Kelly said Prof Daly had appeared at an academic event in Oxford, but had previously “refused” to come before the children's committee of the Oireachtas.

But she had now made a “devastating revelation” as to what actually went on in the commission. “Survivors’ testimony that was given confidentially was not taken on board,” said Mr Kelly.

“The report came out, but now we hear it (survivor witness evidence) was discounted for very tenuous legal reasons.”

He added: “It's very clear that this report needs to be repudiated. We cannot accept a report that is not valid, and not fully truthful, as a historical record. It is not the facts.

“It is not acceptable that the stories that were told confidentially by women who went through such suffering, which made for such a stain on our society and our country, weren't taken on board.”

The construction of the commission was “flawed from the beginning”, he said, and the honesty of the survivors in talking about their experiences and lives needed to be reflected in the report.

For this reason, “it needs to be done again.” he said.

He stated that the victims of the system had been traumatised once again.

Mr Varadkar said he knew a lot of survivors had been very upset with what they had read from the academic seminar in England.

The commission had been set up by the Oireachtas and had made its report on mother and baby homes.

“I think what happened after that wasn't acceptable. Essentially, the report was left on our desks, as Government members, and the commission members did not engage with the Oireachtas or engage with the survivors either, to explain the report, to tell how they came to the findings.”

They did not answer any questions, which he thought was “not the correct course of action on the part of the commission members".

It had been “compounded by the fact that one of the commission members felt it appropriate to do exactly that (answer questions) in an academic seminar.” It was “disrespectful to the Oireachtas", said Mr Varadkar.

“I think it was disrespectful, in particular to the survivors and their advocates.

“I think it is now necessary for the commission members to come before an Oireachtas committee, as they've been asked to do, and they should do that without delay and allow members to hear from them why they came to the findings they did.”

They should also answer any appropriate questions, Mr Varadkar said.

“They should also have a similar engagement with the survivors. It was done before for previous reports of this nature – the Ryan report, the Scally report, the McAleese report. People who made a report were willing to explain that report to the Oireachtas and the survivors and those involved.”

He called on commission members “to do that without delay,” adding that it was the least they could do.

Mr Kelly said the simple fact was that evidence given by many women “who went through such trauma” had not been counted, and it was not used.

“This Government is going to have to put forward proposals for a new commission to actually finally give some justice to these women or men. They all deserve it.”

