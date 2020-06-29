New minister promises to protect all communities as 145,000 return to work

THE new social protection minister has promised to help all communities back to work as new figures show 145,000 people have stopped claiming Covid-19 welfare supports.

Heather Humphreys said she had been appointed in her new role at the most challenging time in the state’s history.

Read More

The latest data from her department reveals that 439,000 people are still on the pandemic payment.

This is a fall of 26,900 on the 465,900 who were paid last week.

Another 225,600 people are on standard jobseekers payments, while an estimated 405,000 workers are being supported by a wage subsidy scheme.

A total of 41,300 people who are availing of the wage subsidy scheme have closed their claim for the pandemic payment since March 16.

In total, over 145,000 employees have closed their claims and returned to work since the first phase of the Government’s roadmap for reopening of society and business.

The newly-appointed minister for Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands said she welcomed the continuing fall in the numbers of people depending on the pandemic payment.

“I look forward to working closely with the officials in my department in making every effort to help people who have lost their jobs get back into employment as quickly as possible,” said Ms Humphreys.

“This will involve providing people from all communities across the State with the necessary supports and services to assist them transition back into employment.”

She said this will be one of her main priorities as minister and will be high on her agenda when she meets with senior departmental management early this week.

Ms Humphreys paid tribute to her predecessor, Regina Doherty, and said the department rose to an unprecedented and enormous challenge under her stewardship.

The top sectors in which employees returned to work in the last week were the wholesale and retail trade, car repairs, accommodation and food services, and construction.

Since the peak on May 5 in the numbers receiving the pandemic payment, there has been a drop of 55pc in the numbers from the construction sector, a 42pc fall in manufacturing recipients, while the number of claimants from the wholesale and retail trade has fallen by 37pc.

Meanwhile, there are 1,050 people receiving a Covid-19-related illness benefit payment from the department.





Online Editors