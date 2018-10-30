New Metrolink plans delayed further

REVISED Metrolink plans have been delayed further and won’t be ready until early in the New Year - as engineers attempt to resolve a raft of issues and concerns raised.

REVISED Metrolink plans have been delayed further and won’t be ready until early in the New Year - as engineers attempt to resolve a raft of issues and concerns raised.

The sheer volume of problems highlighted following consultation with the public and interest groups, has been the catalyst for the delay.

Engineers are now attempting to find fair solutions to the litany of concerns raised.

It’s understood the extra time taken is to ensure there are solid answers to concerns.

Among the issues on the table for alterations are two schools on Mobhi Road in Glasnevin - Scoil Chaitriona and Scoil Mobhi.

Principal at Scoil Mobhi, Marcella Nic Niallaigh previously said “effective education” would be impossible with the diesel emissions, noise and vibrations that will come with the construction..

The 26km Metro line will travel between Swords and Sandyford and is projected to cost in the region of €3bn to construct.

Fine Gael TD, Noel Rock - who represents the Glasnevin area affected - said “we’re no closer to even getting a definitive timeframe”.

“What we need now is proper, concrete details.”

“I want to see these schools given certainty as to their future and I equally want to see us moving ahead with Metrolink, which, for the northside, is absolutely vital,” he said.

The metro’s route through Ranelagh is also being examined by top engineers after uproar with one local saying it will be like creating a Berlin Wall between the community, at an Oireachtas committee.

In a statement issued last night, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) said that a high number of submissions were made by the public and the process of addressing these concerns is taking longer than expected.

The initial public consultation held by TII was non-statutory and they intend on holding a second one after the revision.

“The MetroLink engineering designers are carefully considering all the issues raised and as a result are reviewing the Emerging Preferred Route to take into account those concerns and suggestions made as appropriate,” the statement read.

“It was hoped that the project would be in a position to update the public by November, but the process is taking longer than anticipated."

Online Editors