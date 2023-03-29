New-look Dart trains promise passengers greater space, comfort and technology

New-look commuter trains have been unveiled in Dublin in a sneak-peak of the first tranche of hi-tech Dart carriages ordered for the city

The new carriages are designed to be wheelchair accessible and family friendly with room for bicycles and a mix of fixed and flip-down seats for greater flexibility at busy and quieter times.

Digital information displays will keep passengers updated on where they are, where they are going and where they should get off.

It will also let them know if there are other parts of the train with more space and access between carriages will be easier so that people move the length of the train if needed.

All carriages will have an automatic retractable step and low-height doorway thresholds for easier access by people using wheelchairs and other mobility aids.

Ease of access will vary between stations and platforms, however, although ‘platform enhancements’ are promised to boost the places where unassisted access is possible.

Inside, there will be designated wheelchair spaces, priority seating for people who need extra legroom, bike areas and bike stands.

Charging facilities for personal devices will be much improved and an enhanced CCTV security system is promised.

Irish Rail said the needs of sensory impaired passengers had been factored in.

The carriages are a mix of cable electric and battery electric, with fast-charging facilities to be installed at key stations.

An order for 185 of the carriages has been placed with manufacturers Alstom who make them in Poland, and a total of 750 will be bought over the next decade.

The first are to be delivered next year and put into service in 2025 on the existing Dart route but over the next ten years, the Dart+ programme will see Dart services expanded to the west and south-west of Dublin.

They will run in five-carriage sets, with a two-set train able to accommodate at least 1,100 passengers.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan checked out a prototype of the new carriages at Irish Rail’s Inchicore rail yard where focus groups will be brought over the coming weeks to give their views on the design.

“The Dart+ programme will transform our commuter system, vastly increasing the number of passengers who will have access to a quality and reliable rail network,” he said.

If all Dart+ schemes go ahead, the number of people living within 1km of a Dart station will increase from around 250,000 to 600,000.