New laws to give rights to parents of children born through surrogacy and allow pre-approved commercial agreements abroad

Planned laws will allow parents of existing and future children born abroad through surrogacy agreements to be recognised as parents.

The law will also allow for pre-approval for commercial international surrogacy agreements, but not in Ireland.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, together with the Minister for Justice, Heather Humphreys and the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, said today they received Government approval for policy and legislative proposals on international surrogacy and the recognition of certain past surrogacy arrangements.

Surrogacy is currently unregulated in Ireland and it has left parents in a legal limbo.

Mr Donnelly said: “The intention is that once drafted, the finalised new legislative provisions in respect of international surrogacy and past surrogacy arrangements – which will need to be further approved by Government – will be inserted into the Health (Assisted Human Reproduction) Bill 2022, at Committee Stage.

“Today’s Government decision follows the establishment by Minister Donnelly, Minister O’Gorman and Minister Helen McEntee of an Inter-Departmental Group to develop legislative amendments following the Joint Oireachtas Committee on International Surrogacy, which reported in the summer.

“Key principles underpinning the Government’s proposals are the protection of the rights of all children born as a result of surrogacy arrangements and the safeguarding of the welfare of surrogate mothers.”

Mr Donnelly said: “The policy and draft outline legislative proposals approved by Government today have the potential to provide hundreds of Irish families with a route to formal recognition by the State of the surrogacy arrangements they have undertaken, or will undertake, in other jurisdictions.

“We have endeavoured to implement, in so far as possible and appropriate, the proposals of the Special Joint Oireachtas Committee on International Surrogacy and have accepted the majority of the Committee’s recommendations.”

Mr O’Gorman said he welcomed the Government's approval of the proposed approach to international surrogacy.

"The proposals ensure the protection of the rights and welfare of children, surrogate mothers and intending parents.

"They also provide much needed certainty to many families in Ireland whose children were born though surrogacy.”

The Department of Health said a two-step process will be introduced to allow for the recognition of parentage in future international surrogacy arrangements, encompassing pre-conception approval by a new yet to be established body, the Assisted Human Reproduction Authority (AHRRA) and a post-birth court process for the granting of a Parental Order for Surrogacy.

“Furthermore, persons seeking to undertake international surrogacy arrangements will be required to meet the legal criteria both in the jurisdiction in which the surrogacy is intended to take place and also the criteria to be specified in the Irish legislation, which will correspond largely with the conditions to be met for a permitted domestic surrogacy agreement.”

In the case of domestic surrogacy surrogate mothers cannot be paid more than the reasonable receiptable expenses which are incurred.

“A process will also be introduced to allow the possibility for the recognition of parentage in respect of surrogacy arrangements – both domestic and international – undertaken prior to the commencement of the AHR Bill, as long as some key criteria are met.

"These criteria will include, in particular, that the surrogacy was not unlawful at the time in the relevant jurisdiction, it was a purely gestational surrogacy – the egg not provided by the surrogate mother - and the surrogate mother has provided her consent to the granting of a Parental Order for Surrogacy.

“The process includes safeguards for the protection of the rights and welfare of all parties to a surrogacy arrangement, the child including their identity rights, the surrogate mother and the intending parents.

“An issue of central importance in proposing legislative measures for transfer and assignment of parentage in relation to past surrogacy arrangements is that such a process will result in the severing of the pre-existing and constitutionally protected legal relationship between the surrogate mother and the child to whom she gave birth.”