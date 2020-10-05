New law to help homeowners affected by Covid who have fallen into arrears

Justice Minister Helen McEntee is to urgently introduce a new Bill to protect people in mortgage arrears.

The move comes just days after the Government failed to order the banks to extend home-loan payment breaks for tens of thousands of borrowers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new legislation will allow borrowers to apply for court protection from an institution that is making unreasonable demands for money from those with an impaired ability to pay.

Judges will effectively act as referees between customers and their lenders, easing the anxiety of individuals that their homes could be repossessed.

The Personal Insolvency Amendment Act 2015 introduced court oversight for insolvent homeowners who were struggling to pay their mortgage arrears.

But those arrears had to pre-date 2015. The draft law from Ms McEntee will abolish this requirement.

It follows the Government's failure last week to persuade the banks to extend mortgage payment breaks for 37,000 borrowers whose current deals are now running out.

Ministers who met the banks last Monday appealed for patience and understanding from the lenders, who have agreed to treat home-loan problems on a case-by-case basis.

New applicants can still seek a payment break, but banks are not under any obligation to grant one.

"The minister's measures will help borrowers at risk of losing their homes," a spokesman said.

Ms McEntee said the Personal Insolvency (Amendment) Bill will increase supports for borrowers whose income has been severely hit by the pandemic.

The existing legislation denies protections to homeowners struggling to pay what they owe as a result of the pandemic, she said.

"The 2015 Act allowed them the right to seek review by a court if their mortgage lender or other creditors refuse a reasonable proposal," she said. "However, that protection currently only applies to arrears from before 2015. My new Bill will remove the condition.

"A second, wider Personal Insolvency Bill is being finalised. This will implement further important changes."

