New Land Development Agency 'will be as significant as decision to set up ESB or Aer Lingus' - government

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar launched the new Land Development Agency this morning.

The aim of the agency is to build 150,000 homes over 20 years.

The LDA is to be funded to the tune of €1.25bn.

It has an immediate focus on managing the State’s own lands to develop new homes and regenerate under-utilised sites.

Under the plans, all public land disposals must deliver at least 40pc of any housing potential in such lands in the form of social (10pc) and affordable (30pc) housing.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy signed the new agency into law and the LDA has an interim management team in place.

A government statement said the LDA has an initial pipeline of State land which is capable of delivering 10,000 homes, with 3,000 of these homes on lands which have already been secured.

