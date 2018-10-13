New house sale system will allow buyers to track competing bids

Homebuyers will be able to track what bids they are competing against in a new "transparent" system introduced by a leading estate agent.

At the moment, buyers place bids with auctioneers and don't know what they are up against in the process.

Trying to take the mystery out of the bidding system, the new online service will allow buyers to see the current highest bid on a property they want to buy. It also aims to remove buyers concerns of non-genuine bidders being involved.

Anyone who wants to place a bid on a property will have to prove they are genuine and have mortgage pre-approval or the necessary funds.

Registered users will be able to access a website allowing them to arrange viewings, make property enquiries and place offers.

The new service from Sherry Fitzgerald will have a progress tracker, which ensures buyers are alerted on what they need to do next at each stage. This is intended to avoid unnecessary delays during the sale of a property.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office outlined recently that property price rises have slowed considerably.

From the lowest point in early 2013, residential property prices nationally have increased by 81pc.

Experts have said there are growing fears prices may have risen beyond the reach of many ordinary families.

Separate recent research revealed the average buyer is now four years older than the age of borrowers in the late 2000s.

The average age for first-time buyers to get the key to their new home is now 34 - up from 31 back in 2003, according to the Central Bank.

Second-time buyers are now 41 on average, up from 38 a couple of years ago.

People here are also taking out longer-term mortgages than other Europeans, according to the Central Bank.

The €1.4m development on the sherryfitz.ie website, called mySherryFitz, aims to draw in more potential buyers,

Director of communication Jill O'Neill told the Irish Independent many people don't have time to meet estate agents during normal office hours. "Our new service means our customers can now sit down at night and take their time through the whole process," she said.

Ms O'Neill added that qualifying bidders need to be pre-cleared in order to access the site and approval will be given when proof of documents are uploaded.

"There are lots of features on the site which will make the whole process of buying a property a lot easier," she said. "Having said this, some people may still prefer to do it the old-fashioned way and phone us during normal business hours to arrange an appointment."

"We have always been a people business offering a personal service," said Joanne Geary, director of marketing and digital transformation.

Also on the website, sellers will be able to directly contact estate agents.

