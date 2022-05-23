New hope for drugs to treat Alzheimer’s after breakthrough by scientist at UCD

A new class of anti-Alzheimer’s drugs capable of stopping or even reversing the devastating form of dementia are possible thanks to breakthrough research by a UCD-based scientist.

“Some think if we can design the right drugs, people could be taking them from their 30s forwards, as it’s a very slow-moving disease,” said Professor David O’Connell, of the School of Biomolecular and Biomedical Science at UCD.

He is part of the team who published their findings in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

At least 50 million people are believed to be living with Alzheimer’s or some type of dementia globally.

Read More

Major pharmaceutical companies have invested heavily in finding new medicines, but up to now most candidate drugs have failed clinical trials.

“Very few companies are willing to spend billions on developing an Alzheimer’s drug since most molecules fail in the clinic,” said Prof O’Connell, who worked with Professor Sara Linse of Lund University in Sweden and Professor Pietro Sormanni of Cambridge University.

“The drugs we have are either not targeting the correct molecules or they’re not acting in the correct place in the brain.”

Prof O’Connell’s father suffered from Alzheimer’s.

“There’s often a 10-year window of degradation where you don’t even realise that the person has it,” the professor said.

“It manifests later, as with my own father, in a very debilitating and awful situation.”

Scientists believe Alzheimer’s is the result of the sticking together of two proteins into a toxic disease-producing form called an oligomer.

There are a few such toxic oligomers, including one named amyloid-beta 14, which was the subject of Prof O’Connell’s study.

As the toxic oligomers form and accumulate over time in the brain, they slowly poison and kill cells and cause the formation of what scientists called plaques.

These plaques, which Prof O’Connell calls “islands of dead cells”, are solid, insoluble structures that litter the brain and show up in post-mortem examinations of people with Alzheimer’s.

The scientists first worked out the mechanism of the disease – how certain molecules stick to others and cause Alzheimer’s. Then they designed huge collections of new molecules, of all shapes and sizes, into what they call “libraries”.

They then searched through the libraries, seeking out molecules that had precisely the right shape that could enable them to block the binding of key molecules, which, in turn, stopped Alzheimer’s.

The scientists were particularly interested in a point in the disease called “secondary nucleation”, where they saw things speed up rapidly.

“You could think of it as changing gears in a car,” Prof O’Connell said. “When you go from first to second, or second to first, you’re driving slowly, but when you go into third gear – secondary nuclear – everything speeds up.

“For the first time ever, we’ve made shapers, or binders, that attach to the molecule responsible for the secondary nucleation.

“By being able to attach our new molecules to these species that are most toxic, we can block the amplification of the (Alzheimer’s) cycle and potentially even revert it.”

Prof O’Connell has filed a patent with help from NovaUCD, Enterprise Ireland and research partners.

“We want to attract pharmaceutical interest, from SMEs up to major pharma,” he said. “The libraries have already proven to be useful and we could see a new class of Alzheimer’s therapeutics emerging as a result.

“My own father’s passing was deeply affecting. He was also a scientist. He said to me, if you can, wake up with a question each day and you’re going to enjoy your career.”