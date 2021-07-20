New helpline launched to cope with volume of calls over Digital Covid Cert

A new telephone helpline is being set up this morning to deal the high number of calls from people seeking Digital Covid Certificates.

Thousands of calls went unanswered yesterday as people scrambled to get their certificates in time for their holiday plans.

Many people who called the helpline could not connect and those who did were left waiting hours for their call to be answered.

The new phone number - 1800 807 008 – will be able to deal with a higher number of calls at a time.

A Government spokesperson said: “An extra helpline on the Digital Covid Certificates will be in place from this morning so it will be able to take a far higher number of calls so the person ringing will not get the call failed message”

The junior minister responsible for the Covid Certs Ossian Smyth is currently on his holidays in the Gaeltacht.

Yesterday, Mr Smyth sent out a tweet from his holidays saying: “As this is the first day, a high volume of calls is expected to the call centre today”. He also included the old helpline number. He has not yet sent out a message about the new number.