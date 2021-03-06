New guidelines to cut awards for personal injuries approved by judges

New personal injury pay out guidelines, which will substantially cut awards, have been approved by the Judicial Council.

Approval was given at a virtual meeting of the country's 166 judges this morning.

The new guidelines will only apply to cases which have yet to be assessed by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board.

This means existing claims already before the courts will be processed in line with the existing Book of Quantum for personal injuries.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said she intended to bring proposals to Cabinet on Tuesday on how to implement the new guidelines.

Under the plan, a range of reductions will be made..

Minor whiplash injuries, which are the main ones of interest in the insurance costs debate, would be cut by up to 50pc, according to sources.

However, this will fall well short of the 80pc reduction sought by insurance costs campaigners.

