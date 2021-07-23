New guidelines on indoor dining: how it will affect you 

Mingling between tables is not allowed and counter service remains prohibited, under new indoor dining rules.

Fáilte Ireland last night published guidelines in advance of the reopening of indoor hospitality on Monday.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: As a first step in this reopening, businesses will allow entry to people who are vaccinated or recovered from COVID in the past six months, as well as children under 18 in their care.

"The restrictions being applied to this re-opening are designed to be a temporary measure, and hugely important for the sector and their customers. I know that operating this new system will be inconvenient for business and could add to staff costs.

"It is, however, the only way we can re-open and stay open throughout this Delta wave. Hopefully, it will not be necessary in a few months’ time but it is good to have it in place in case it is. There will be teething problems and we will work with the industry to review and amend the regulations as needed and based on practical experience.”

“The Digital Covid Certificate will be the primary evidence used when going into a pub, restaurant or café to access indoor hospitality. Other forms of evidence will be set out in the regulations. People across the country are currently receiving their Digital Covid Certificate via email and by post.”

“The Irish public have shown great solidarity and dedication throughout the pandemic. As we take another step in reopening society, I encourage everyone to play their part in ensuring that the new requirements work for public health, for businesses and customers alike.”

The EU Digital Covid Certificate or HSE COVID-19 Vaccination Record (as issued at vaccination centres) will be the primary evidence used when going into a pub, restaurant, café or food court to access indoor hospitality.

People may also be asked for photo ID to verify the EU Digital COVID Certificate.

Customers will still be required to provide contact tracing details with the exception of those under 18. Contact name and telephone number will be securely retained for 28 days and will be compliant with GDPR.

Under the rules, following public health advice, the time limit for sitting at tables has been removed. There is now no limit to the amount of time consumers can sit at tables. Businesses may decide to operate this approach.

There is no requirement for pre-booking, however businesses may decide to operate using this approach.

A maximum of 6 persons aged 13 or over are permitted at a table. This limit of 6 does not include accompanying children aged 12 or younger. The total combined capacity at a table cannot exceed 15 overall (max. 6 persons aged 13 and over).

Mingling between tables is not allowed.

People are advised they should wear a face mask at all times other than when sitting at your table. All staff will continue to wear appropriate PPE including face masks at all times.

Counter service remains prohibited. The regulations will provide for people to be served at tables only. This is to protect unvaccinated workers.

There is no change to closing time – currently COVID regulations require all premises to close at 11.30 pm.

Work is ongoing on the finalisation of the necessary Regulations under the Health Act to provide the statutory basis for this reopening and that it’s expected to have the Regulations signed into law imminently.



